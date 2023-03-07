Sidhu Moosewala’s father protests along with Congress leaders, demanding justice for his son: Details

On March 7, Balkaur Singh, father of late controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala sat on protests outside Punjab Assembly demanding justice for his son. Moosewala was murdered on May 29, 2022, a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government withdrew his security. Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, sat in protest with Balkaur Singh.

I’ll sit here for as long as the session continues. It (investigation) is not being influenced but being ended. Where is investigation even taking place? There’s anger among people but why is our govt not listening?: Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala pic.twitter.com/WvhDOCgwfr — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “In the last ten months, I went to Police & Admin several times. I was assured. But what’s happening here is being done to brush under the carpet the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favour. So, I had to come to Assembly. I’ll sit here for as long as the session continues. It (investigation) is not being influenced but being ended. Where is the investigation even taking place? There’s anger among people, but why is our govt not listening?”

In February, Balkaur raised questions on the decision of the Punjab Government to increase the security of CM Mann’s wife. He said, “If the law and order situation in Punjab was so good, why did CM Bhagwant Mann depute 40 security escorts for his wife?” As per reports, 40 security personnel were deployed in February this year for the security of CM Mann’s wife.

Death threats to Balkaur Singh

Reportedly, Singh received death threats a week ago via email, after which he approached SSP Dr Nanak Singh in Mansa and filed a complaint. The police began tracing the email to the miscreants in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In the email, the accused threatened Balkaur Singh that he would be killed by April 25. One of the three accused in the case is a minor. On March 6, Punjab Police went to Rajasthan to arrest the accused and bring them to Punjab for further action.

Sidhu Moosewala assassination

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the village Jawaharke of Mansa. Moosewala and his two associates were fired upon. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Two of the accused in his murder case, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, died in a gang fight inside a prison in Punjab on February 26. While Mandeep was arrested in September 2022, Manmohan was arrested in June 2022. Gangsters Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were named in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case as accused.