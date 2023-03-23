Bihar state minister for environment, forest and climate change, Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted a video of himself dreaming about Lord Krishna while being asleep.

विश्व रूप दर्शन योग मैं मुकुट से सुशोभित चक्र और गदा से सुसज्जित शस्त्रों के साथ सर्वत्र दीप्तिमान लोक के रूप में आपके रूप को देख रहा हूँ। इस चमचमाती अग्नि में आपके तेज को देख पाना कठिन है जो सभी दिशाओं से प्रस्फुटित होने वाले सूर्य के प्रकाश की भांति है। pic.twitter.com/tqcrkKH5Qo — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 22, 2023

Tej Pratap Yadav had posted this video at around 1:30 AM where he could be first seen lying down with eyes closed, to show that he is sleeping. It appears Tej Pratap Yadav likes to sleep with lights of the room switched on. In rest of the video, it appears like it was what he was dreaming being shown to us. There are horses and a scene that appears like it was from the television series Mahabharat. Tej Pratap Yadav then appears to be dreaming of what appears to be the war of Mahabharat.

Suddenly, Lord Krishna appears in his dream and shows his Vishwaroop, which jolts Tej Pratap Yadav from his sleep and he sits up in his bed. Notably, Lord Krishna had shown his Vishwroop thrice in Mahabharat, the Hindu epic, the most significant one being to Arjun right before the Kurukshetra war (visuals of which Tej Pratap Yadav seems to have seen in his dream). Vishwaroop is considered the supreme form of Vishnu where the whole universe (vishwa) is contained within him.

This dream of Tej Pratap Yadav left netizens amused.

One Arpil Alok Mishra said how Bhagwan Krishna had shown such grand Vishwaroop to Arjun and then to Tej Pratap Yadav.

Many were amused at how the entire Mahabharat was being played in his dream.

A Twitter user by the name ‘God Bless Bihar’ also shared an old TikTokeque video of Tej Pratap Yadav where he has himself worn the peacock feather like Shri Krishna and is reciting the verse from Geeta, the part of Mahabharat, which Shri Krishna recites to Arjun ahead of the Kurukshetra war when he is having a moral dilemma of fighting his own cousins and elders in the war.

Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier seen late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dream and then cycled to work the next day with an entourage of media personnel and his own security personnel. You can read the detailed description of his dream here.