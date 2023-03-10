A case of a Hindu girl being threatened by a Muslim youth to marry him has emerged in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that a youth named Mohammad Saqlain used to do obscene acts with a girl student studying in class 9th in Kashiram Colony of the Chhibramau police station area. When she refused, Saqlain and his family members assaulted her, hurled acid at her, and threatened to kill her. The victim has lodged a complaint against the accused Saqlain. Additionally, a letter has also been written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The victim, a class 9 student, said in her complaint that a man named Saqlain regularly followed her on her way to school and pressured her to marry him. She also stated that Saqlain threatened to kill her if she refused to do Nikah with him. After the victim told her mother about the incident, the mother went to the house of the accused and voiced her complaints to the accused’s family. Even after this, Saqlain persisted in his threats to shoot the victim dead.

The victim’s mother writes a letter seeking help from CM Yogi Adityanath

The victim’s mother has penned a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking justice. Now, this letter is going viral on social media. In this letter, the victim’s mother claims that Saqlain stalked, and molested her daughter. He is also pressuring her to perform Nikah with him.

The victim’s mother also stated in the letter that she had complained about this even after visiting the home of the accused Saqlain where the accused’s sister Sabubi and mother Picchi instead of stopping Saqlain confronted the victim’s mother asking her what is the problem in marrying off her daughter to accused Saqlain. Following this, the accused Saqlain went to the victim’s home with his mother and sister to assault the victim’s siblings. In addition, he threatened to kill the victim on her refusal to marry him and torment the victim every day and throw acid at her father.

Meanwhile, Kannauj SP said that a complaint was lodged against the accused in 2021. A case was registered in this matter. The SP stated that earlier the accused was also lodged in jail in this case.

The Inspector in charge Santosh Kumar Kushwaha said that the investigation is being conducted on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim. Necessary legal action will be taken against the accused youth if the accusations levelled by the victim against the accused are found true.