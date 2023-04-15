On 24th February 2023, when Umesh Pal was murdered by 7 members of Atiq Ahmed’s gang led by his son Asad Ahmed, Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair tweeted the CCTV footage of the crime and wrote a sarcastic tweet that read “Prayagraj Me Ka Ba?”. On 13th April 2023, Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police. Following that, netizens remembered the sarcastic tweet from the cofounder of the propaganda-peddling website Alt News.

In his tweet, Mohammed Zubair essentially cast aspersions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He shared the CCTV footage of the brutal murder of Umesh Pal by the henchmen of Atiq Ahmed’s gang.

Prayagraj me ka ba.. pic.twitter.com/romV8Nfivg — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 24, 2023

As the news of Asad Ahmed getting killed in an encounter appeared, Twitter flooded with netizens slamming Mohammed Zubair for mocking the law and order situation in UP. They reminded him of what he had posted as the people underlined the zero-tolerance policy against crime of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Satyendra Tiwari posted, “Everyone tag LKFC, and remind him on his historic tweet from 24th February. LFKC has gone into hiding since the news of the encounter came.”

LFKC has gone into hiding since the news of encounter came. 😹https://t.co/VBniU5WwZh pic.twitter.com/Covj4q1A5G — सत्येन्द्र तिवारी,(प्रतापगढ़ी)🔥…..✍️ (@Satyendra_VHP) April 14, 2023

Kiran Jain wrote, “UP Me Babaji Ka Raj Ba” which means UP is ruled by Yogi Adityanath.

Another Twitter user Suresh tweeted, “The Nation should thank Mohammed Zubair for helping the law enforcement agencies and general public identify the assailant. But for him, it would have been tougher to know who was the killer.”

The Nation should thank @zoo_bear for helping the law enforcement agencies and general public identify the assailant. But for him, it would have been tougher to know who was the killer https://t.co/3N9x4ZEImf — Suresh 🇮🇳 (@surnell) April 13, 2023

Dr Kim Bahuna posted, “Zubair is single-handedly responsible for putting a spotlight on Asad Ahmed. I Hope Atiq Ahmed doesn’t find out. Thank You Zubair should not trend.”

Zubair is single handedly responsible for putting spotlight on Asad Ahmed. Hope Atiq Ahmed doesn't find out. #ThankYouZubair should not trend. https://t.co/5Y9OVkmXNH — Dr. Kim Bahuna  (@_agamya_) April 14, 2023

Radharaman Das posted, “These thugs were so happy when these terrorists attacked the prime witness & eliminated him. Today his gang is crying beating their chest for these terrorists killed by the UP Police. What kind of people they are?”

These thugs were so happy when these terrorists attacked the prime witness & eliminated him. Today his gang is crying beating their chest for these terrorists k!ll€d by the UP Police. What kind of people they are? #Encounter #Yogi https://t.co/b64CiVflHB — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) April 13, 2023

Abhay Pratap Singh tweeted, “Mohammad Zubair was celebrating when Atiq’s son killed Umesh Pal. See Mohammed Zubair. You had asked what is there in Prayagraj. The answer must have been found that the Baba had an encounter in Prayagraj.”

Asad Ahmed encounter

On Thursday, April 13, Asad Ahmed, the son of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police Special Task Force.

The encounter took place on the same day when Atiq Ahmed – who was taken to Prayagraj by road from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail – and his brother Ashraf both were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. After Umesh Pal’s murder, Asad and Ghulam were on the run. Several teams of STF were deployed to nab the two.

According to the police officials, on Thursday, when an STF team stopped Asad and Ghulam, who were trying to escape on a motorcycle in Jhansi, both the miscreants opened fire on the STF team. Asad and Ghulam were killed in the STF’s retaliatory action. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, and Umesh Pal’s two security guards were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.