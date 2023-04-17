Monday, April 17, 2023
HomeSocial MediaNetizens trend #DaantDikhaoKejriwal after speculations rose that he was missing a tooth after 9.5...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Netizens trend #DaantDikhaoKejriwal after speculations rose that he was missing a tooth after 9.5 hours of CBI questioning

Aam Aadmi Party's 'degree dikhao' campaign inspires netizens to trend #DaantDikhaoKejriwal after speculations rise of his missing tooth after 9 hours of CBI questioning.

OpIndia Staff
DaantDikhaoKejriwal trended on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal possibly lost tooth, netizens demanded explanation (Image: SS from press conference video)
13

On April 16, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the alleged liquor scam. Soon after the questioning, Kejriwal addressed the media and launched an obvious attack on the central government.

However, because of a mysterious black mark that appeared on right side of his face that appeared like he was missing a tooth, netizens were quite amused. They trended #DaantDikhaoKejriwal after speculations rose that the tooth went missing after 9.5 hours of CBI questioning.

Twitter user Justtprakash said if viewers noted Kejriwal was not opening his mouth as wide as he used to do. He said, “It’s rumored that he lost it in the CBI office sometime during questioning.”

Twitter user Mokshcasm used the hashtag and posted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing fist.

Twitter user AreOhSambha speculated only 31 more teeth are left to be broken.

Twitter user JalwaHaiHumara published a meme that read “Isme Modi Ji Ka Hath Hai” (Modi Ji is responsible for this).

Twitter user HinduBoy09 sarcastically said, “Kejriwal is no longer able to show his teeth to anyone”.

Aman Singh speculated that CBI has a trick under its sleeve where they pummel someone with padded gloves leaving zero evidence.

Twitter user Aman Sharma posted an old video of Kejriwal getting slapped and said, “According to my credible sources, CBI recreated this scene when Kejriwal refused to cooperate with them.”

Notably, ahead of his CBI questioning, Aam Aadmi Party leaders had started a ‘degree dikhao’ campaign to target PM Modi. They had put out allegations that PM Modi may be having a fake degree and had been calling him ‘anpadh’ (illiterate) and made statements like India deserves an educated PM. This, despite Gujarat University putting out PM Modi’s degree in public domain. Further, AAP leaders had started showing their ‘degree’ certificates to ‘prove’ how educated they are.

To put things in perspective, 29 out of 62 AAP MLAs in Delhi do not have a degree. 9 of them are not even 12th pass. Further, Manish Sisodia, who is being portrayed as ‘world’s best education minister’ by AAP fans, is not a graduate himself. Hence, netizens were asking Kejriwal to show his teeth to verify if he has indeed lost his tooth.

Meanwhile, OpIndia could not verify what the black-ish mark on Kejriwal’s tooth is. We cannot independently verify if Kejriwal lost his tooth during CBI questioning.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdegree dikhao, kejriwal missing tooth, kejriwal tooth
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,538FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com