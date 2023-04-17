On April 16, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the alleged liquor scam. Soon after the questioning, Kejriwal addressed the media and launched an obvious attack on the central government.

However, because of a mysterious black mark that appeared on right side of his face that appeared like he was missing a tooth, netizens were quite amused. They trended #DaantDikhaoKejriwal after speculations rose that the tooth went missing after 9.5 hours of CBI questioning.

Twitter user Justtprakash said if viewers noted Kejriwal was not opening his mouth as wide as he used to do. He said, “It’s rumored that he lost it in the CBI office sometime during questioning.”

Aapne notice nahi kiya shayad kajri is not opening his mouth as wide as he usually does. He seems to be missing a teeth that was visible when he greeted nitish Kumar 2-3 days back.



It's rumored that he lost it in the CBI office sometime during questioning.#DaantDikhaoKejriwal — प्रकाश (@justtprakash) April 17, 2023

Twitter user Mokshcasm used the hashtag and posted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing fist.

Twitter user AreOhSambha speculated only 31 more teeth are left to be broken.

31 to go !!!!#daantdikhaokejriwal — A True Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@AreOhSambha) April 16, 2023

Twitter user JalwaHaiHumara published a meme that read “Isme Modi Ji Ka Hath Hai” (Modi Ji is responsible for this).

Twitter user HinduBoy09 sarcastically said, “Kejriwal is no longer able to show his teeth to anyone”.

Aman Singh speculated that CBI has a trick under its sleeve where they pummel someone with padded gloves leaving zero evidence.

Stumbled upon this nifty little trick where CBI can pummel someone with padded gloves, all while leaving zero visible evidence.#DaantDikhaoKejriwal — Aman Singh (@kirdaar12344) April 17, 2023

Twitter user Aman Sharma posted an old video of Kejriwal getting slapped and said, “According to my credible sources, CBI recreated this scene when Kejriwal refused to cooperate with them.”

According to my credible sources, CBI recreated this scene when Kejriwal refused to cooperate with them. #DaantDikhaoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/LeN61eF9yo — Aman Verma (@VermaAman111) April 16, 2023

Notably, ahead of his CBI questioning, Aam Aadmi Party leaders had started a ‘degree dikhao’ campaign to target PM Modi. They had put out allegations that PM Modi may be having a fake degree and had been calling him ‘anpadh’ (illiterate) and made statements like India deserves an educated PM. This, despite Gujarat University putting out PM Modi’s degree in public domain. Further, AAP leaders had started showing their ‘degree’ certificates to ‘prove’ how educated they are.

To put things in perspective, 29 out of 62 AAP MLAs in Delhi do not have a degree. 9 of them are not even 12th pass. Further, Manish Sisodia, who is being portrayed as ‘world’s best education minister’ by AAP fans, is not a graduate himself. Hence, netizens were asking Kejriwal to show his teeth to verify if he has indeed lost his tooth.

Meanwhile, OpIndia could not verify what the black-ish mark on Kejriwal’s tooth is. We cannot independently verify if Kejriwal lost his tooth during CBI questioning.