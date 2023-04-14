India has raised an alarm over pro-Khalistani forces misusing the United Kingdom’s asylum status. The Pro-Khalistani elements have been supporting and aiding the terrorist activities in India.

A statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “the Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with UK and increased monitoring of UK based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action. India’s concerns over the breach of security of Indian High Commission were also emphasized.” The statement was issued after the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Home Ministry further said, “During the meeting both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security & global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in UK including Pro-Khalistan Extremism among other issues.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with UK PM Rishi Sunak yesterday, in which PM Modi raised the issue of the attack on the Indian High Commission in London and economic offenders in India getting asylum in the UK. PM Modi raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

The two leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla headed the delegation from India, and Permanent Secretary of the Home Office Sir Matthew Rycroft led the delegation that had come from the United Kingdom. The meeting was also attended by other senior officials of both nations.

India and the UK both expressed pleasure with the current relationship and decided to strengthen their relationship as well as keep the door open for more intensive security collaboration between the two nations.

Earlier, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had admitted that he had given letters to asylum seekers for permanent residency in other countries. He claimed to have issued 50,000 such letters for approx Rs 35,000 per letter. Mann’s name appeared in the case in June 2022 after the asylum seeker racket was busted in Canada and the United States in June 2022. The letters were issued by Simranjit Singh Mann, who is the chief of the political party Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), portraying them as ‘victims of state persecution’.