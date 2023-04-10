Communal tension prevailed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur after clashes erupted over the alleged tying of a piece of meat on a Ram Navami flag. Hindu organisations protested alleging that the flag was desecrated and demanded strict action against the accused.

Clashes broke out between the two sides on April 8 after Hindu organisations launched protests demanding action against the culprits. However, the police intervened and pacified the matter.

According to media reports, the incident is from Kadma Shastri Nagar of Jamshedpur. Here, near the square of Block 3, some religious flags were put up. It is alleged that some anti-social element had hung a meat bag on those flags. Hindu organisations came to know about this through the local people. They reached the spot and started demanding action against the accused. During this, there was sloganeering, after which the people on the other side mobilised and clashed with the Hindu supporters.

Sensing the increasing tension, a large number of police forces were deployed on the spot. Security forces conducted a flag march in Jamshedpur’s Kadma police station area following the incident of stone pelting and arson. Section 144 CrPc is enforced in the area and mobile internet is temporarily banned.

#WATCH | Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur’s Kadma police station area following an incident of stone pelting and arson, in Jharkhand



Section 144 CrPc is enforced in the area and mobile internet is temporarily banned. pic.twitter.com/NhPnWtkQhR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

The people of the Hindu organisations demanded action against those who desecrated their religious flag. Police officers started talking to both sides and tried to pacify the matter. The meat kept in polythene was also removed from the spot. After hours of talks, the members of the Hindu organisations called off their protest on the assurance of strict action by the police against the accused.

Mobile internet services have been cut off in the area to stop the violence from spreading further.

The protests entailed chanting Hanuman Chalisa while demonstrating at the said location. Aarti was also performed by a large number of devotees after the recitation. There was also a demand to rename the place where the allegation of desecration of the flag has been made as Bajrang Chowk. Along with this, the administration is expected to install CCTV cameras in sensitive areas. An appeal has been made to the administration to remove the shops selling meat from the Chowk. The administration has also been given an ultimatum of 24 hours to arrest the accused.