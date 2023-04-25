Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Man quits job to take mother to all temples across India on scooter gifted by deceased father, read details

The man identified as Dakshinamurthy Krishna Kumar who hails from Karnataka's Mysuru started his journey in January 2018 and has covered places from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Karnataka man takes his mother on nationwide tour on scooter gifted by deceased father (image courtesy: shethepeople.tv)
Showcasing an instance of love and affection for parents, a 44-year-old computer engineer quit his corporate job and vowed to take his mother on a nationwide tour on the scooter gifted by his deceased father. 

The man identified as Dakshinamurthy Krishna Kumar who hails from Karnataka’s Mysuru started his journey in January 2018 and has covered places from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He said that he also went to Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal with his mother on the same scooter. 

Kumar said that his mother who is presently 73 had expressed her desire to visit a nearby temple when they lived in Bengaluru, where they shifted after the father’s demise in 2015.

Owing to his mother’s desire, the son vowed to take her to temples across the country. 

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “I have covered a distance of 67,412 km on a scooter with my mother. My father passed away in the year 2015, he was a government servant and all of us lived together. After my father passed away I shifted to Bangalore with my mother and was working as a computer engineer for the last 13 years.” 

“My mother once told me that she never visited the temple close to our house. After this, I decided to take my mother on tour not only to the temple next door but also to the temple of the whole country, leaving my job,” he added. 

He said that the scooter was gifted by his father from which he kickstarted the journey. 

“I have decided not to marry and live with my mother,” he said. 

Talking about his son Dakshinamurthy, the 73-year-old mother said that she had travelled all over the country with her son’s scooter. 

“I sit on the scooter holding my son. My son is today’s Shravan Kumar. May God give sons like this to everyone so that all the sons serve their parents. I’m very happy with this trip and my health is also absolutely fine,” she said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

