All Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) personnel in the state of Kerala are prohibited from accepting awards from private organizations or individuals without first obtaining permission from the state government, according to an official order issued by Kerala Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy.

The order stated that going forward, all such officials would have to seek sanction through the General Administration Department. If any official fails to follow the procedures, strict action will be taken against them, the order said.

The directive comes after a section of the Kerala Police officials registered a strong protest over an IAS official getting an award from a private organisation for effective management of the devotees at a prominent temple in the state..

Awards are frequently distributed among persons who have important positions in the state, including clubs, organisations, and the corporate sector. Such awards are especially bestowed upon political figures and other influential figures like the IAS and IPS officers.