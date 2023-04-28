On Friday, 28th April 2023, ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’ slogans were raised at the wrestlers’ protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. India’s ace wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India’s president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have accused him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' chants raised during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.@kritsween shares details. pic.twitter.com/T0V7XrTtAL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 28, 2023

A video from the protest site shows anti-Modi slogans raised during the protests by some people. Several people were present today at the protest site. It is seen in the video one of them took up the mic and shouted various slogans. However, the slogans were against prime minister Narendra Modi, not Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Others joined him in raising the slogans.

The controversial slogans included “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi, Aaj Nahi To Kal Khudegi” which means ‘Modi you will be buried, tomorrow if not today’. The person raising slogans also said that if justice is not done, all people from Haryana will come there.

When these slogans were being raised, several wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat etc were also present there. However, they didn’t participate in raising these slogans. But when asked about the anti-Modi slogans, some wrestlers defended it, saying that people are angry. Wrestler Sangeeta Phogar said that people are angry against PM Modi for not taking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations against him. She claimed that everyone present at the protest site is there to support the protesters, not to indulge in any politics.

Wrestlers react to 'anti-PM' slogans raised amid protest at Jantar Mantar



People would've raised slogans since they're angry over the disrespect shown to us women: @sangeeta_phogat tells @tejshreethought



Nobody can dig anyone's grave: @Phogat_Vinesh adds.@PadmajaJoshi pic.twitter.com/kvWzQmto7c — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 28, 2023

On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat tried to distance from the slogans, as she said that nobody can dig anyone’s grave, and she does not believe in such thoughts.

However, the slogans were not the first politicisation of the wrestlers’ protests. Politicians have already started to use the protest for their political benefit by using the protests to target the Modi govt. Politician Pappu Yadav, who is accused in multiple criminal cases including allegedly misbehaving with an air hostess and threatening to hit with slippers, today joined the protest at Jantar Mantar and addressed the gathering. More importantly, he targeted and mocked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his speech, clearly indicating his objective behind attending the protests.

Former governor Satyapal Malik also joined the protests on 26 April, who have created controversies by making several comments attaching the Modi government recently.

On Friday, 28th April 2023, the Delhi police told the Supreme Court that it is ready to file an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, amid a second round of protests by several wrestlers demanding action against him alleging sexual harassment. In his initial reactions to this, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that he respects the court order.

When asked whether he will resign, the BJP MP has an indirect answer saying that even if he resigns, wrestlers will say that his term was already over and he is doing no favour by resigning. However, he added that he is ready to resign if that will satisfy the protesting wrestlers.

Wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment and intimidation. After the hearing in the Supreme Court, the wrestlers demanded that the WFI president be put in jail and the protest will continue until this happens.

Similar slogans raised in the past

This is not the first time that Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi slogans are raised. On 23rd February 2023, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi”. the opponents of the BJP government in the centre and various states have often used the phrase of burying somebody while registering their so-called protests. Many other Islamists have also raised slogans to bury Hindutva in the past few years, especially during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 and 2020.

A complaint was lodged with the Aligarh police station regarding certain slogans that were chanted against Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Aligarh Muslim University. The shocking slogan in the protest in AMU was ‘Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ki dharti par’ meaning “Yogi, you will be buried in the AMU’s soil”. Similarly, AMU students had raised slogans during the anti-CAA protests saying Hindutva, Savarkar, etc. will be buried in AMU.

