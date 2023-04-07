A Channel 4 TV show in the UK named ‘Naked Education’ has sparked controversy in the UK for showing adults posing nude in front of minors. As per reports, the show claims to promote ‘body positivity’ for teenagers by showing the bodies of various adults fully naked.

Normalising all bodies, a groundbreaking new series, Naked Education starts Tuesday at 8pm. Stream free on All 4. @AnnaRichardso @dralexgoerge1 @yinkabokinni pic.twitter.com/BS0LXpfAra — Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 2, 2023

Anna Richardson, the host of the controversial TV show had earlier worked in a show named ‘Naked Attraction’, which was a dating show. She has described her show as ‘educational, emotional and joyous’, as per reports.

“I like to make shows that are controversial, that break taboos and that make a difference, and with every single show that I’ve done you can tick one of those boxes, she told media defending the show.

She added that the show is for teenagers who are curious about their body and their life’s journey.

Channel 4 has called the show a groundbreaking new series. “Being naked is not a bad thing at all. (The show is) normalising all bodies”, it shared with a video of a short trailer.

“Naked Education is a body-positive, educational series that is basically aiming to normalize all body types and champion everybody’s differences so that we can accept that with our clothes off we’re all normal”, Anna added.

The show was met with a lot of outrage and objection from concerned parents, politicians and activists. They stated that such shows are trying to ‘normalise’ child abuse and gender identity politics that manipulate children.

UK… pic.twitter.com/q7Riyd5WvI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

One Andrew Lawrence called the show Channel 4’s ‘job creating scheme for nonces’. Nonce is British slang for sex offenders. He added that such attempts by so-called ‘progressives’ is nothing but the normalisation of child abuse and paedophilia.

“In my day it was called ‘flashing’ and was frowned upon. Now exposing yourself in front of kids is put on national TV”, a Twitter user wrote.

In my day it was called 'flashing' and was frowned upon. Now exposing yourself in front of kids is put on national TV #NakedEducation pic.twitter.com/3RsuChjeCE — Weasel (@KatieWeasel) April 5, 2023

There is a growing trend in Western nations to expose children to the idea of transgender identities, sexuality and homosexuality from a very young age. In recent times, schools in the USA are even allowing children to witness drag shows.

Earlier, Netflix’s controversial French movie ‘Cuties’ had triggered outrage for showing 11-year-old girls doing vulgar twerking. The Far-left’s propaganda to normalise the sexualisation of children even goes to the extent of some ‘progressives’ claiming that paedophilia is not a crime because paedophiles are just ‘minor-attacted people’.