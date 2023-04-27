On April 26 (local time), three individuals, Jose Vega, Kynan Thistlethwaite and Sam Nettnin, confronted the executive editors for New York Times, Washington Post, LA Times and Reuters.

Sharing the video, Vega wrote, “My friends and I confronted the executive editors for NY Times, Washington Post, LA Times and Reuters on their censorship of Seymour Hersh, Uhuru, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson, Russiagate. Then the Dean of Columbia and security pushed me to the ground and tried to silence me.”

Jonathan Capehard of MSNBC, Joe Kahn of The New York Times, Sally Buzbee of The Washington Post and Alessandra Galloni of Reuters were on the stage when the trio called them out. They were guests at “FaultLines: Democracy: A conference on building a democratic press”.

My friends and I confronted the executive editors for @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @latimes, @Reuters on their censorship of Seymour Hersh, Uhuru, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson, Russiagate..Then the Dean of Columbia and security pushed me to the ground and tried to silence me. pic.twitter.com/Tm1u48n5Xu — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) April 25, 2023

Calling the editors, Vega talked about censoring Seymour Hersh, a veteran journalist who had gained popularity in 1969 for exposing the My-Lai massacre and its cover-up during the Vietnam War. He then called out the editors for the silence on the bombing of the Nordstream pipeline that US and its allies allegedly did as per leaks.

Vega said, “Shouldn’t we be talking about the Nordstream since that’s the biggest story of the century? Is there anything you have gotten right in the last 20 years, or am I mistaken about that? I mean, it’s just kind of funny because Iraq, Syria, and Russiagate are wrong.”

He further questioned them on the silence over the expose via leaks that alleged Ukraine’s President Zelensky was planning to bomb Moscow on the anniversary [of the war]. “If you are so impartial, shouldn’t you at least say, right, that Zelensky was going to bring us on the verge of World War Three? While Julian Assange rots in prison, all of you got fat checks because he is in jail for doing your job. And you know what? Tucker Carlson ain’t no Seymour Hersh, but he did something you guys are scared to do. Speak the truth and actually be critical of the war, which is why he was actually fired from Fox because you are all cowards. Every single one of you,” he added.

By that time, he was blocked by a woman, and later, the security came and pinned him down. However, it was far from over. From there, his friends Kynan Thistlethwaite and Sam Nettnin took over. Thistlethwaite said, “You know what. He [Jose] is right. He is right about Julian Assange. He was the only one that did his job right. He exposed US war crimes. He exposed what we committed in Afghanistan, killing civilians. None of your outlets reported that. None of your outlets did. Instead, we are bowing down to the war policy. The war nuts who are going to get us all blown up in World War Three.”

PART 2: @Noggatone & @SamPrometheus picked up right after I was dragged out of the event. Watch as they're also booed out of the crowd! pic.twitter.com/oDlc40DD4Q — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) April 26, 2023

As Thistlethwaite got silenced by the security, Nettnin, who was also recording the whole ordeal, said, “MSNBC Fired Donoghue. He had the highest-rated show on MSNBC, and he got fired for criticizing the invasion of Iraq in 2002 as a disgrace. You lied about Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine. Supporting bailouts, and money printing. Now we are on the brink of World War Three. If WWIII kicks off, the blood is on your hands.”