The Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief, CP Joshi, has accused the state government of deliberately targeting temples and religious festivals. Speaking to ANI, Joshi expressed his outrage, stating, “Udaipur is the land of brave Shiromani Maharana Pratap who defeated the Mughals. Now, if the saffron flag can’t be put up there, should it be put up in the Taliban?

Joshi’s comments come in the wake of recent incidents in Rajasthan where the state government has put a ban on the display of saffron flags, which are considered symbolic of Hinduism, in Udaipur. The saffron flag is often associated with Hinduism and is widely used by the BJP and its supporters.

Joshi further accused the state government of trying to please ‘certain groups’ by targeting temples and religious festivals. “The intentional obstruction of saffron flags in Udaipur is an insult to the spirit of Maharana Pratap and the people of Rajasthan,” he stated. “It is a blatant attempt to please certain sections of society and appease them for political gains.”

Notably, in Udaipur, for the next 2 months, there will be a ban on putting religious flags and symbols in public places in the entire district. Religious flags will not be allowed to be hoisted in any public place including public buildings or electric poles, for this permission will have to be taken from the District Collector.

Commenting on the alleged suppression of Hindu symbols of identities in the state Joshi said “I think they are trying to run the government like Taliban, you can’t play music on Hanuman Jayanti, you can’t take out religious processions on Rama Navami, you can’t chant slogans of Lord Rama, I am astonished by this and wonder what the Rajasthan government is trying to achieve. It is sad that the Rajasthan government is taking decisions like these back to back. If the government doesn’t change its track, the public of Rajasthan won’t sit quietly.”