65-year-old Safdar Ali mauled to death by dogs on AMU campus, video viral

On Sunday, April 16, a heart-wrenching video surfaced on social media wherein a man was mauled to death by stray dogs inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased victim has been identified as a 65-year-old doctor Safdar Ali who came for a walk at the park at around 6:00-6:30 am in the morning when some stray dogs started barking at Ali and attacked him.

⚠️ Horrible Video



वीडियो अलीगढ़ विश्वविद्यालय का बताया जा रहा। सफदर अली नाम एक शख्स सुबह घूमने निकला था। वहां कुत्तों के झुंड ने सफदर को नोच- नोचकर मार डाला। कितना भयानक है यह। pic.twitter.com/pR15HMpjVm — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the City Superintendent of Police, Kuldeep Kumavat, in a video byte tweeted by Aligarh Police informed that the police received information that a dead body has been found on the AMU campus at around 7:30 AM today. Soon after, the police field unit along with a dog squad arrived at the spot. He added that Safdar Ali was a resident of the Civil Lines police station precinct.

The City SP also added that upon analyzing the CCTV footage of the incident it was found that a group of dogs attacked the victim while he was roaming around, following the attack the victim fell on the ground and possibly died due to the continuous attack by the dogs. However, the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death.