Sunday, April 16, 2023
65-year-old Safdar Ali mauled to death by dogs on AMU campus, video viral

Dr Safdar Ali had gone to AMU campus early in the morning for a walk when he was attacked by the dogs.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image via TOI
On Sunday, April 16, a heart-wrenching video surfaced on social media wherein a man was mauled to death by stray dogs inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. 

The deceased victim has been identified as a 65-year-old doctor Safdar Ali who came for a walk at the park at around 6:00-6:30 am in the morning when some stray dogs started barking at Ali and attacked him.

Meanwhile, the City Superintendent of Police, Kuldeep Kumavat, in a video byte tweeted by Aligarh Police informed that the police received information that a dead body has been found on the AMU campus at around 7:30 AM today. Soon after, the police field unit along with a dog squad arrived at the spot. He added that Safdar Ali was a resident of the Civil Lines police station precinct. 

The City SP also added that upon analyzing the CCTV footage of the incident it was found that a group of dogs attacked the victim while he was roaming around, following the attack the victim fell on the ground and possibly died due to the continuous attack by the dogs. However, the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

Searched termsdog attack, amu dog attack
