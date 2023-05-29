Since last week the Purohit Mohalla in the Kishanpole area of Jaipur in Rajasthan has been in the news after posters blaming Congress councillor Farid Quresh for an alleged exodus of local Hindu families surfaced. The Rajasthan police refuted the claims of the suspected alleged exodus and registered an FIR against the unidentified persons. However, when OpIndia spoke to Hindu residents of Purohit Mohalla, Ward No. 69, Kishanpole on Monday (May 22, 2023), they made somewhat different claims.

Abuses started even before the Hindus settled in the area: Hindus in Kishanpole area in Rajasthan talk to OpIndia

The squabble began with the purchase of a Hindu dwelling in the neighbourhood by a relative of Congress corporator Farid Qureshi. Sonia Pareek, who lives in the neighbourhood, told OpIndia that the brother of councillor Farid Qureshi had purchased a house. Some Muslim youths had arrived to clean it up. These youths, namely Farooq, Mohsin, and Rais abused the Hindu women in the area. They hurled casteist slurs at a Dalit woman, said Sonia adding that the local police were working under duress.

Meat and bones are thrown on Temple paths

OpIndia went on to speak to Bhuvanesh, another Ward 69 resident. Bhuvanesh said that his neighbourhood is known as Chhoti Kashi in Rajasthan due to the abundance of temples in the area. However, because of the Muslim population in the neighbourhood, they find it impossible to visit the temple to pay obeisance. Bhuvanesh alleged that just to annoy the Hindu devotees, the Muslims residents purposely throw meat and bones on the path leading to the temples.

Love jihad and eve-teasing: Hindus leaving Kishanpole area in Rajasthan talk reveal their plight

Bhuvanesh further recalled how over the years, many Hindu girls in his neighbourhood have fallen into the trap of love jihad laid by Muslim youths in the area. Many of them are yet to return home, said Bhuvanesh.

He further revealed how the local Muslim youths cause a commotion at night by parking their vehicles on the streets around the neighbourhood, harassing and molesting the Hindu girls who pass by.

Kishanpole area in Rajasthan to become Muslim majority in a few years:

Bhuvanesh said that Ward 69 was previously a Hindu-dominated neighbourhood. However, there has been an unprecedented increase in the Muslim population in the area recently. Bhuvanesh added that the Muslims have purchased approximately 50 properties from various other communities, including the Mali community, in the last few years. “If this situation continues,” he argued, “everyone will have to migrate after a while.”

He further claimed that even if two groups of Muslims come face to face, Hindus must suffer. The window panes of Hindu homes have been damaged numerous times as a result of stone pelting, he lamented.

Who sold the house to the councillor’s relative and why?

The individual who sold the residence to Councillor Farid’s brother is identified as Ajay Pareek. Arjun Pareek, Ajay’s relative, spoke to OpIndia. He stated that many Hindus were willing to give a bigger sum to Ajay for this house. Despite this, it is a mystery why he sold the house to Farid’s brother. Arjun claimed that since selling the house, Ajay has stopped answering the phone of any of his relatives. He claimed that there must have been some pressure put on Ajay to sell his house to Farid’s brother.

Manish Pareek, a Kishanpole-based social activist and BJP leader, spoke with OpIndia. He stated that the buyer of the property is the brother of Congress corporator Farid. Amin Kagzi, the local MLA, is close to Councillor Farid. “The police are looking for Hindus who put up eviction notices when they should be looking for Ajay Pareek, who is not in contact with anyone,” he said.

OpIndia further spoke to BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma, who first raised the issue of the Hindu exodus. The BJP MLA expressed concern with the police working style, claiming that instead of conducting a fair probe, efforts are being made to suppress the situation.

Local Muslims, on the other hand, see it as an unnecessary squabble. They claim to be having no issues with Hindus. A person who went to clean Farid’s brother’s house, on the other hand, accused Hindus of abusing them.

Last week, OpIndia reported that the ‘exodus’ posters were pasted in the Purohiton Ka Chowk, wherein around fifty Hindu families reside. The residents in the area claimed that the Muslim population in the area is being purposely increased. The locals blamed this on Congress councillor Farid Qureshi. They also accused Farid of filing bogus complaints against people, as well as assaulting and abusing them. The local people expressed profound concern for the safety of the women in their families.