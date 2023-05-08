Shaista Parveen, the wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, has been declared ‘mafia’ by the Uttar Pradesh police. The police, reportedly, mentioned Parveen as a mafia criminal in their FIR.

As per reports, the FIR was filed on May 2 at the Dhumanganj police station in Prayagraj by SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya, after police raided the house of Shaista Praveen’s close relative Zafarullah’s son Atin Zafar, where Shaista had stayed. Atin Zafar was arrested for providing shelter to Shaista Praveen.

SS of the copy of the FIR which names Shaista Praveen as a ‘mafia’ criminal

The police also revealed that she was in Prayagraj on the day her husband Atiq Ahmed and brother-in-law Ashraf were buried in the Kasari-Masari cemetery.

She had reportedly disguised herself in order for her to secretly attend the burial. Shooter Sabir, who is also wanted in the Umesh Pal shootout case and carries a reward of five lakh rupees on his head, was also there with Shaista. However, due to the police’s strict surveillance, Shaista’s plan to attend her husband’s burial failed.

According to the information that surfaced during the police investigation, Shaista Parveen arrived in Khuldabad a day after Atiq Ahmed’s murder and stayed at the residence of a close relative, Zafarullah. Sabir, who is wanted and carries a reward of five lakh rupees on his head, was also there with Shaista. This was revealed by Zafarullah’s son Atin Zafar during police interrogation.

Shaista Parveen is an absconding accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. She carries a reward of Rs 50000 rupees on her head. She was actively involved in planning the murder and instructing the killers including her son Asad Ahmed who was killed in an encounter on 13th April 2023.

According to reports, Shaista Parveen has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to spare her two younger sons. She said that they are not at fault and that they are being unnecessarily trapped in this. She also asked for an appointment to meet with Yogi Adityanath. The two minor sons are currently held in a juvenile home after they were detained by police following the Umesh Pal murder.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. Umesh Pal was killed by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen on 24th February 2023. Asad Ahmed led this killing.