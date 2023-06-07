The New Parliament building will soon have artwork depicting the contributions of women, tribal leaders and freedom struggle. These artworks are going to be part of the second phase of the New Parliament Building’s decoration, which will soon commence, said senior culture ministry officials while speaking to The New Indian Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Parliament building on May 28.

The officials said, “Second phase is a big ambitious concept. We will be showing the independence struggle and 75 path-breaking women of the country starting from the prehistoric era. One wall will be dedicated to tribal leaders who have done great work for the country. Then we will have a wall showcasing India’s rich traditions — nature, knowledge, and sports. Once the ongoing phase one is completed, the second round will begin…concepts are ready, and artists have been selected.”

14 idols repatriated from abroad to be placed in the New Parliament building

The report further suggested that around 14 recently repatriated idols from foreign countries will be placed on the parliament premises at specific points. The ongoing first phase of the decoration is more general. It will be completed in the next couple of months, and the next phase will begin within three to four months.

Speaking on the artwork to be installed in the building, the officials said, unlike the old building, where paintings and statues were placed haphazardly, the placement in the new building had been planned meticulously for each section.

They said, “In the old premises, artworks were never planned. Artists were invited to create paintings in a vacant space. There was no thematic unity. Everything was a mishmash. Here (new building), each thing is planned. We have decided to add 14 stolen statues smuggled out of the country. These antiquities were brought back.”

As per the plan, there will be a digital wall in one of the galleries showing details about the Parliament members in the Lok Sabha since its inception. The 17th Lok Sabha”s tenure will be completed next year around May.

Old building to serve as an office block

Furthermore, it seems the government is deciding what to do with the old building. Per the officials’ statement to the New Indian Express, the old building will serve as an ‘office block’. It will be open to the general public. Further, the culture ministry plans to combine the old building with the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, giving the tourists an ‘integrated viewing experience’.

The officials said, “The ministry plans to introduce a single ticket for Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the old Parliament building after its opening for the general public.”

The New Parliament Building

The New Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023. Sacred Sengol was placed at the Lok Sabha House next to the Speaker’s chair. Sengol was presented to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power by Mountbatten. After that, it was shifted to Anand Bhavan in Prayagraj for unknown reasons. After PM Modi was made aware of it, a team was formed to trace Sengol and bring it back to the Parliament.