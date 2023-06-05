Noted Author, Shantanu Gupta, who has written two bestseller titles on Yogi Adityanath, launched his new graphic novel- Ajay to Yogi Adityanath, on the Uttar Pradesh CM’s 51st birthday today (Monday, June 5).

More than 5000 children launched the book in more than 51 schools across various districts of Uttar Pradesh. This was the first time that a book was launched in multiple locations simultaneously with so many participants. The launch created an Asia Book of Records.

Author Shantanu Gupta took to Twitter to share a picture of him presenting his new novel to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the latter’s 51st birthday.

“Ajay to Yogi Adityanath” – My Graphic Novel on the inspirational life of @myogiadityanath for children.



Ajay was born in the hinterlands of Uttarakhand & grew with 6 siblings in a one room house. Took Sanyas at a early age & became Yogi Adityanath. He became the youngest MP at… pic.twitter.com/JIKcqByybw — Shantanu Gupta (@shantanug_) June 5, 2023

The renowned author, in his subsequent Tweet, shared a 60-second illustration depicting the journey of the UP CM from infanthood to becoming the CM of the most populous state in India.

“Ajay to Yogi Adityanath”



Watch @myogiadityanath’s inspiring life journey in 60 seconds animation on his 51st Birthday #Ajay2Yogi – https://t.co/ch4qsjHWsw pic.twitter.com/X4tmZFWFhe — Shantanu Gupta (@shantanug_) June 5, 2023

In another tweet, the author informed how his novel on the Uttar Pradesh CM is already ranking among the bestsellers on Amazon.

Blessings from Ma Saraswati !



My Graphic book for children – “Ajay to Yogi Adityanath” has come under Top 300 books among lacs of books on Amazon even before 24 hours of Amazon launch



Ajay to Yogi Adityanath – Get your copy – https://t.co/ch4qsjHWsw



🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TRl8cyOta3 — Shantanu Gupta (@shantanug_) June 4, 2023

While discussing the specifics of his brand-new graphic novel, Gupta revealed that “Ajay to Yogi Adityanath” chronicles the story of a little child named Ajay Singh Bisht, who was born in the Uttarakhand hinterland along with six other siblings. His mother Savitri Devi worked at home, while his father Anand Singh Bisht was a junior forest officer. Ajay enjoyed attending school debates, caring for the family cows, and hearing about freedom fighters. They all shared a little one-and-a-half-room home in the outlying Panchur village in modern-day Uttarakhand. Ajay progressed from this position to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, the youngest member of the Indian Parliament, and the Mahant of Gorakhnath Mutt.

The author added that ‘Ajay to Yogi Adityanath’ is a story of sheer grit, determination and hard work for every student to follow and take inspiration from.

Notably, author Shantanu Gupta, prior to this, has written two bestseller titles on Yogi Adityanath- The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh and The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.

Ex-director at Infosys, Mohandas Pai, who had written the foreword for the book- The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh, had said, “When Yogi Adityanath took over as CM, Lutyens Delhi—the name by which the power structure and supporters of the ancient regime are known—exploded in anger and derision. They questioned his capability to be CM, abused him roundly, and predicted the total failure of his regime. They forget that he was a 5-time MP, a person of great accomplishment as an MP going by his track record in Parliament, had toured most districts of UP and knew the living conditions of the people of UP more than any of his critics.”

“Uttar Pradesh was disparaged as ‘bimaru’ and known for governance based on identity politics rather than all-around development, Sabka Vikas. Shantanu Gupta’s book is an important contribution to how an effective leader, rooted in India’s ancient ethos while looking for apt solutions for contemporary times, can bring real change,” says Sankrant Sanu, founder and CEO of Garuda Prakashan, the publisher of this book.