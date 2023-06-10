On June 8 (US local time), the popular American media franchise Call of Duty ‘cancelled’ an online streamer for objecting to LGBTQ indoctrination and Pride Month celebration at schools in Glendale city of California.

The streamer was identified as Nicholas Kolcheff, popularly known as ‘Nickmercs’ on Youtube. ‘Call of Duty’ unceremoniously removed the ‘Nickmercs bundle’ from two of the game’s versions, Warzone and Modern Warfare II.

In a tweet (archive), Call of Duty announced, “Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store.

“We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community,” it claimed. Interestingly, the online streamer did not make any comment against the LGBTQ+ community.

Instead, he appealed to keep young children away from the radical gender theory, now openly espoused in US schools. “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue,” Nicholas Kolcheff said in his tweet.

He was reacting to a video of a clash between alleged Antifa supporters and concerned parents outside the Glendale Unified School District building. At that time, the district school board members had gathered to pass a resolution recognising LGBTQ+ Pride Month and introducing the LGBTQ+ curriculum.

Screengrab of the Tweet by Nicholas Kolcheff

Popular journalist, Andy Ngo, pointed out that the concerned parents of children had gathered outside the Glendale Unified School District building to protest against the academic curriculum on Tuesday (June 6).

“Immigrant families have been furious that elementary schools are doing pride events. Antifa has gathered to oppose the parents,” he said in a tweet. Andy also shared a video of the brawl and the intervention by the local police.

“Parents want transparency and parents want the option to opt out if it’s not appropriate and not told they can’t. It should be clear when you are placing your kids in taxpayer-funded (schools), it should be clear on what they should be educated on,” a parent named Sandy Garcia told NBC Los Angeles.

Reportedly, three people were arrested for obstructing police officers and unlawful use of pepper sprays. Meanwhile, the Glendale Unified School District has dismissed allegations of LGBTQ indoctrination of young and impressionable kids.

“Recently, intentional and harmful disinformation has been circulating about what is being taught in our district and the ways we serve our students. This includes disinformation about LGBTQIA+ curriculum, sex education, and supporting transgender and gender non-conforming youth,” it said in a statement.

Clarification issued by the streamer

After being ‘cancelled’ by Call of Duty, Nicholas Kolcheff took to Youtube to issue a clarification about the matter. He said, “I saw a tweet and I didn’t like what I was seeing. I saw parents brawling in front of a f*cking school with kids; I just didn’t f*cking like it.”

“I just don’t think it’s any place for a teacher or a school– I don’t think it’s the place to speak about things like that…It’s not that I think that it shouldn’t be spoken about, and if that’s what you got from that tweet, you’re just wrong…It wasn’t an ‘anti-gay’ tweet, that wasn’t what it was,” he emphasised.

The online streamer pointed out that he recently had a baby and did not want his child to be exposed to such ‘stuff’ in schools. Nicholas Kolcheff concluded, “If you think I hate you because you’re a certain way, you just couldn’t be any more wrong.”

Fans slam Call of Duty for their woke behaviour

Netizens and fans of the online streamer alike were aghast at the attempt of Call of Duty to ‘cancel’ Nicholas Kolcheff. They slammed the media franchise for giving in to LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools.

“Due to recent events, we will be deleting and not purchasing any future Call of Groomers game from you. My wife and I love the dmz from the latest game, but being parents, you made this decision easy. Grats on your ESG score. Now where do I get my money back?” wrote one Joseph Cameron.

Due to recent events we will be deleting and not purchasing any future Call of Groomers game from you. My wife and I love the dmz from the latest game, but being parents, you made this decision easy. Grats on your ESG score. Now where do I get my money back? — Joseph Cameron (@JBKC83) June 10, 2023

“Call of Duty is pro-pedo now? Time to drop the boycott hammer” wrote one Mr Wizard.

“He said to leave the kids alone and this is how you respond…Interesting…” wrote another user.

He said to leave the kids alone and this is how you respond…. Interesting… — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) June 9, 2023

Call of Duty has so far not responded to the Youtube video of streamer Nicholas Kolcheff.