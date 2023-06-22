Thursday, June 22, 2023
Delhi Police arrests one Mohammad Iqbal for abducting a minor girl for sexual abuse

Police stated she was rescued from the highly populated Mulla colony of Ghazipur in east Delhi, and that the accused abducted her with the intention of committing sexual assault.

On Wednesday, June 21, the Delhi Police stated that a 10-year-old girl abducted from Nandnagari in northeast Delhi was rescued from her abductor and handed over to her family. The police said that the accused has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Nindru village in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. The police stated that the 28-year-old accused already has two rape cases filed against him at Dhampur police station and cases under Arms Act against him.

On June 19, the girl was abducted while playing outside her sister’s house. Police stated she was rescued from the highly populated Mulla colony of Ghazipur in east Delhi, and that the accused abducted her with the intention of committing sexual assault.

According to officials, the girl went to her sister’s residence in Ghaziabad’s Loni for a short visit about two weeks ago. When she was playing outside her sister’s house on June 19, accused Mohammad Iqbal is said to be a relative of her sister’s neighbour, persuaded her and took her with him. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey stated that at first, police had no idea who the suspect was because he was not carrying a cell phone and his relatives had gone out of town to attend a funeral. It turned out that the suspect had previously been involved in multiple criminal cases. 

At 6.45 p.m. on June 19, according to CCTV footage, the suspect took the victim with him. The accused’s daughter was also seen in the video. According to the officer, Iqbal and the girls were seen heading towards the Wazirabad road from Sunder Nagri.

“A police team was dispatched to the suspect’s village in Bijnor immediately.” His relatives told police that he rarely stayed home and mostly kept bad company. In 2019, his wife left him. “One of his brothers, Azad, was imprisoned in Kasna under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act),” DCP Tirkey stated.

The police stated that accused Mohammad Iqbal was planning to take the minor girl to his village in the Dhampur area of the Bijnor district.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

