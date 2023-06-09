Dr Shoaib Jamai, Chairman of India Muslim Foundation and a professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who had recently posted a thread of tweets spreading fake things about Hindu religious texts, was once again been caught spewing hate against Hindus.

In a video that has been going viral, the Islamist professor is not only heard spreading canards and peddling false propaganda to berate Hindus but also heard throwing an open challenge at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. He dares the Hindu saint to try if he has the nerve, to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra.

In the 9.16-minute-long video, the Jamia professor also brazenly warned India of “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, a fantasy that refers to the complete conquest of India by invading Islamic forces. To further denounce Hindus, the professor went on to brazenly peddle the illusionary ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory created by Islamists and Maulanas like Sajjad Nomani.

The video was originally posted on the YouTube channel Naya Savera Times (NS Times) on June 3, 2023.

Shoaib Jamai began his monologue by issuing veil threats to Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. He challenged the Hindu saint to try and convert India into Hindu Rashtra if he had the audacity. “I beseech Allah that the day would soon come when India transforms into Akhand Bharat, the Islamist scholar exclaimed, adding, “The day when 25 crore Muslims from Bangladesh, 25 crore Muslims from Pakistan, and 25 crore Muslims from India would unite and take over India, then India would have a Muslim Prime Minister and more than 250 Muslims would serve as Assembly members.

Threatening that India would be seized by Islamists following the 2024 Assembly elections, he claimed that Babas like Bageshwar Dham Sarker would be forced to flee the country.

Further peddling rabid Hindu hatred and propagating the idea of India’s annihilation, the Jamia Islamia professor warned Babas like Bageshwar Dham Sarkar that their wish to make India a Hindu Rashtra would never be fulfilled as his religious brethren would not let even an inch of India’s land be converted into Hindu Rashtra.

At this point, the professor is questioned about the gruesome cases of ‘Love Jihad’ emerging every other day from every nook and corner of the country where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted and exploited in the name of ‘love’.

The interviewer brought up the horrifying murders of Hindu girls by Muslim men, including Shraddha Walker by her Muslim live-in partner Aftab Poonawala and the minor girl named Sakshi by her ‘friend’ Sahil in Delhi’s Shahbad dairy neighbourhood, and questioned the professor about his thoughts on such cases where Hindu girls are trapped by Muslims who later either force them to convert to Islam, push them into terrorism, groom them, or murder and rape them.

Here, the professor though half-heartedly agreeing that these cases are a reality, deftly turned the discussion to the false ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ conspiracy theory that is being spread by Islamists and Maulanas like Sajjad Nomani. He cleverly whitewashed the crimes being perpetrated by his religious brethren by blatantly claiming that Hindus are to be blamed for the rampant rape and molestation cases in India.

The professor continued by expounding on how Muslims sacrificed their lives and shed blood to free India from the British, handing Hindus an independent India on a silver platter in return. At this point, he again challenged the Hindu saint to realise his vision of India becoming a Hindu nation.

How the ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory peddled by Islamists has translated to real-life attacks

The fictitious ‘Bhagwa love trap’ threat is posing a serious threat to society. This well-planned and organised crime has recently been spreading its tentacles in every nook and cranny of the country. Several hundred videos have emerged on social media showing an Islamist mob harassing, abusing, and attacking Hindu-Muslim couples under the guise of battling the ‘Bhagwa Love trap.’

A couple of months ago, Islamists began peddling a baseless theory dubbed ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ to counter 100s of documented cases of impersonation, identity fraud, and forced conversions to Islam (popularly known as Love Jihad). It is based on a baseless theory about Hindu outfits, supposedly training Hindu youth to lure, and entrap Muslim women and turn them into non-Muslims.

The conspiracy theory soon took the form of a social media hashtag, which Islamists used to share videos of random hijab-wearing Muslim women and their male Hindu friends/ acquaintances and partners without their consent.

OpIndia has documented innumerable such incidents that happened in recent days, in which Hindu males and Muslim women were harassed by the latter’s rabid co-religionists for something as trivial and insignificant as sharing snacks or giving a lift.

Interestingly, while Hindu men are being attacked by rabid Islamists over a conspiracy theory called Bhagwa Love Trap, there are several cases that come to the fore every day where Hindu women are being brutalised, forced to convert to Islam and murdered/raped. Sajjad Nomani, a prominent Islamic scholar and cleric, has been at the forefront of the misleading campaign spreading ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ tropes. His speeches and provocative remarks have added enough fuel to the fire of Islamism so much so that they have now translated into real-life incidents of attacks.

In one of his videos, he was heard saying, “8 lakh Muslim women have turned infidel and left Islam after meeting their Hindu partners. RSS has created a team of Hindu youths who are trained in Islamic teachings and Urdu…They are then instructed to lure Muslim women into a love trap.”

Sajjad Nomani claimed that such Hindu men are then rewarded with ₹2.5 lakhs, a house and a job, which is supposedly serving as an ‘incentive’ for the Hindu community at a time of high unemployment.

“Several Hindu youths are fixated on this mission but we are sleeping…Billions of funds have been allocated to take away our Faith,” he alleged. The AIMPLB member urged his fanatic followers to ‘wake up from their deep slumber and take action’.

While elements like Nomani spread such tropes with no proof, painting a target on Hindu men, Muslim men have been rampantly targeting Hindu women. While in this particular case, a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu man, only yesterday (May 29), OpIndia reported three such incidents where Hindu women were mercilessly assaulted, in two cases brutally killed, by Muslim youths for literally no fault of theirs.

Jamia professor Shoaib Jamai spreads lies about Hindu religious texts, claims Apsaras are same as Hoors in Islam

A film titled 72 Hoorain (72 Hoors) depicting the dark face of Islamic terrorism is soon to release. The teaser of the film was launched on 4th June 2023. After the teaser of this film was released, Dr Shoaib Jamai, Chairman of India Muslim Foundation and a professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University posted a thread of tweets spreading fake things about Hindu religious texts to whitewash the concept of 72 Hoors in his faith that is Islam.

जो खुद स्वर्ग की 1000 #अप्सरा के चक्कर में SM पर नफरत फैलाते रहते हैं और शादी नहीं करते वो भी आज कल 72 हूर पर ज्ञान दिए फिरते हैं। गजब कलयुग है। 😄#72हूर pic.twitter.com/viu1XSr52d — Dr. Shoaib Jamai (@shoaibJamei) June 5, 2023

Hoors (meaning beautiful virgin ladies) promised to Muslim men when they go to Jannat (meaning paradise or heaven) after attaining martyrdom while on the path of Jihad is one of the most alluring baits to join Jihad and unleash Islamic terrorism. The terror masters of various terrorist outfits lure Muslim youths with jannat and 72 hoors to kill infidels (non-Muslims) and wage jihad against them. Trapped in this greed, Muslims become terrorists and then get ready to kill others and themselves. When the film’s teaser calling out this Islamic belief was released, Dr Shoaib Jamai took to Twitter to write false things about Apsaras described in various Hindu scriptures and compared them with Hoors.

However, these are false claims, and while Hindu scripts mention Apsaras, nowhere it is written that Hindus will get 1000 Apsaras. Apsaras are described as celestial maidens associated with the court of God Indra, and they are associated with several important incidents described in Hindu texts. According to the Mahabharata, Apsaras, along with Gandharvas, were engaged in divine tasks, and they worshipped God Brahma through hymns and chants. Nowhere it is mentioned that Apsaras are ‘available’ for ordinary men as prizes, like how Hoors are described.

Debunking this Thread! You don't even know how to give proper reference. For eg:- you have ment Manadal number in Mahabharat. Rig Ved is having Mandala number not Mahabharat (Its reference should be Parva name, then chapter number and then shloka number). Anyways lets start. https://t.co/ENq8CYhess — Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) June 6, 2023

The Jamia professor’s claims were debunked by author Anshul Pandey who quoted relevant references and authentic translations of Hindu scriptures to show how Dr Shoaib Jamai spread misinformation about the Hindu holy books.