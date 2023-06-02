The large number of love jihad cases in the country has now been joined by another similar incident from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Here a marriage of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl has led to a major uproar. The girl’s name is Anamika Dubey (22), and the man’s name is Ayaz Khan (25). It was revealed that the girl has converted to Islam after their wedding invitation card surfaced.

The instance took place at Gohalpur’s Makkanaga, where Ayaz Khan developed a relationship with Anamika Dubey, following which they did court marriage. After around 5 months, he converted her to Islam and was preparing to wed her in an Islamic ceremony on June 7. The issue gained traction after the wedding card went viral on social media in which Anamika is written in brackets next to ‘Uzma Fatima.’

The viral wedding card. (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

The girl’s family has charged that their daughter has been indoctrinated and converted to Islam, labelling it love jihad. They have said that their daughter was converted to Islam without their knowledge, and they learnt about the upcoming wedding only after the wedding card started circulating on social media.

Anamika’s father Chandrika Prasad Dubey said that his daughter was lured by the Muslim man under a conspiracy, and he married her by misleading her. He also said that Ayaz is now threatening to kill him. The girl’s mother Anuparna Dubey said that they learnt about the wedding only from social media after the card which mentions their name went viral. She has demanded that the girl should be brought back.

Hindu organisations who joined them in the protest have also stated that such occurrences will not be tolerated. They along with the girl’s family surrounded the Superintendent of Police (SP) office after the invitation card came to light.

According to reports, they got married on January 4, 2023, in the office of marriage officer Vimlesh Singh and a certificate was also obtained which bears the signatures of three witnesses. The marriage certificate mentions the girl’s name as Anamika Dubey. Afterwards, the accused left with the girl. Now, the wedding card has to the fore after five months.

The individuals from the Hindu organisations approached him on Wednesday, according to Chandrika Prasad Dubey, the girl’s father. He said that the marriage card had come up on social media and they discovered that the duo are getting ready for marriage in keeping with Muslim traditions. He mentioned that his daughter Anamika’s name was noted as ‘Uzma Fatima’ on the card along with his own name. He added that the nuptial and wedding feast was arranged for June 7 which shocked all of them.

He further charged that the perpetrator passed himself off as a Hindu and talked to his daughter. Ayaz Khan married her discreetly and the father was not even made aware of this union. The family has asked the police to investigate both the matter as well as the marriage officer. The girl’s family has also charged that the latter failed to provide them with a notification, as required by law.

Marriage Officer Vimlesh Singh, however, has denied the accusations and claimed that both the families of the couple were informed before the marriage’s registration. The police station was also told about the same and a picture of the two was also put on the board.

The girl’s mother complained that Ayaz Khan had taken Anamika and they have not been married. She demanded that the police rescue her daughter and hand her over to them. She also remarked that our daughters are being misled.

She confirmed that they were not informed about the marriage and her daughter was converted to Islam without their knowledge. She urged the police to take action against the accused. She further claimed that death threats are being issued after the matter came to light.

Members of Hindu organisations also voiced that the girl has been indoctrinated and converted to Islam and now a Muslim wedding will take place. They warned that this is love jihad and it will not be tolerated.

Additional SP Priyanka Shukla has informed that the girl’s family has registered their complaint and assured them that the police will look into the matter and take appropriate action.