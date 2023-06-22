The Pakistani Higher Education Commission rescinded its divisive ruling on Thursday, June 22, one day after it forbade Holi festivities in all educational institutions nationwide. On Wednesday, the HEC prohibited Holi celebrations at all colleges and universities in Pakistan, asserting that the celebration was responsible for the “erosion of the nation’s Islamic identity.”

“It is clarified that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is highly respectful of all religions, faiths, and beliefs, and the associated festivals and celebrations observed in the country. The message communicated in this regard is in no way intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual or group,” the HEC said today in the clarification notice.

Withdrawal notice by HEC Pakistan

“The portrayed impression and disseminated connotation that HEC has ‘banned’ celebration of any festivities is out of context to the spirit of the communication made, as HEC has emphasised upon the Higher Education Institutions (HEls) in the country to focus upon the core reason of their existence i.e., academic excellence, research quality and harnessing the talent of the youth towards a structured, disciplined, and responsible citizen as per the nation’s ideology,” the statement added.

In a statement, the HEC further said that its prior notice prohibiting Holi festivities in universities had been “taken out of context” and that it was “pleased to withdraw” the notification because it had unintentionally led to misinterpretation of its intended message.

The HEC had issued the notice after students of Quaid-i-Azam University were seen celebrating Holi on the campus, and videos of the event had gone viral. According to the reports, the event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

The HEC on Wednesday issued a notice stating that activities such as the celebration of Holi portray a complete disconnect from Pakistan’s sociocultural values. It is further claimed that the “fervour” displayed in the Holi celebrations at a university (in an apparent reference to the Holi celebrations at Quad-i-Azam University) has ‘affected’ the image of Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking the Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/publicized event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country’s image,” the notice stated.

Earlier on March 6 this year, exhibiting their hatred for Hindus, the Islamists of Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) had also attacked Hindu students celebrating Holi inside Punjab University in Lahore. The said attack had left 15 Hindu students injured.