Pakistan bans Holi celebrations in universities terming it ‘incompatible’ with country’s Islamic identity, says ‘diversity’ gone ‘overboard’: All you need to know

Pakistan, the self-declared ‘Riyasat-e-Medina’ has a history of crushing its religious minorities, particularly the Hindus. On June 12, several Pakistani Hindu students celebrated Holi on the Quad-i-Azam University campus in Islamabad. However, not a single moment of joy for the Hindus is tolerable to the Islamist Pakistani majority as many were outraged over the viral videos of the celebration of a Hindu festival with such fervour. Consequently, on Tuesday, June 20, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan issued a notice banning the celebration of Holi in the universities there.

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission bans Holi celebrations across all educational institutes saying that such activities portray a complete disconnect from the country’s sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity, reports Aaj News. — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

In a notice issued by the HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail, it is stated that activities such as the celebration of Holi portray a complete disconnect from Pakistan’s sociocultural values. It is further claimed that the “fervour” displayed in the Holi celebrations at a university (in an apparent reference to the Holi celebrations at Quad-i-Azam University) has ‘affected’ the image of Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking the Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/publicized event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country’s image,” the notice stated.

The commission further stressed that ethnic, cultural and religious diversity does lead to an inclusive society, however, the manifestations of the same should not go ‘overboard’. It further suggested the students beware of the so-called ‘self-serving vested interests’ using them for their own ends. The commission, however, did not elaborate on who these ‘self-serving vested interests’ are.

“While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm,” the notice reads.

Displaying its blatant disregard for the Hindu festival, the commission termed the Holi celebrations as ‘incompatible’ with Pakistan’s so-called societal values and identity.

“Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEIs may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse,” the HEC stated.

This comes after videos of Holi celebrations at Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University went viral earlier this month. Students are seen in the videos playing Holi with colours and rejoicing on the university campus.

Happy Holi 🖤 🥀

Biggest Holi celebrations at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Pakistan 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZciVSyctuI — QAU News (@NewsQau) June 13, 2023

Ashok Swain, a known Hinduphobe, was quick to draw parallels between India and Pakistan while reacting to the viral video of the said Holi celebrations. “Pakistani students celebrate Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad; when Indian students celebrate Eid in Modi’s New India, they become anti-Hindu and anti-National,” Swain tweeted on June 14 in a desperate bid to project that Pakistan is somehow better than India in terms of religious freedom and tolerance. However, such people turn mute when the Pakistani authorities exhibit their true nature.

Pakistani students celebrate Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad; when Indian students celebrate Eid in Modi's New India, they become anti-Hindu and anti-National. https://t.co/3pBoEIw98u — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 14, 2023

Ironically, the HEC director talks about ensuring that the students engage in intellectual debates and rational discourse. What rational discourse would prevail in a country trapped in the clutches of the Hindu-hating Islamists. What socio-cultural inclusivity Pakistan would achieve when it terms the celebrations of the festival of its religious minority as ‘incompatible’ with the country’s values. What sort of inclusiveness would there be in a country whose image is ‘affected’ by the celebration of a festival.

Notably, the Holi celebrations at the Quad-i-Azam University came months after the original date. In On March 6 this year, exhibiting their hatred for Hindus, the Islamists of Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) attacked Hindu students celebrating Holi inside Punjab University in Lahore. The attack left 15 Hindu students injured.

The ban on Holi celebrations in Pakistani universities is not surprising at all since the Pakistani government and even the judiciary have displayed deliberate incompetence in protecting the rights and dignity of religious minorities in Pakistan. OpIndia has documented countless cases wherein Hindu girls have been abducted and forcibly converted to Islam with the Pakistani courts handing over the victims to their abductors.