Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for a historic visit to the United States of America which will last from June 21 to June 24. The state visit is taking place at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22, the second time PM Modi will be addressing it.

During this historic visit, PM Modi will attend several programs including addressing the US Congress and attending the World Yoga Day program at the United Nations. Further, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet 24 thought leaders including economists, artists, and scientists. Among the most prominent people to meet PM Modi will be the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Among the 24 thought leaders PM Modi will be meeting, there will be Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko, Chandrika Tandon, and others.

PM Modi met Elon Musk in 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tesla Motors in 2015 and met Elon Musk to discuss India’s interest in the company’s solar Powerwall technology. At the time, PM Modi and Tesla founder Elon Musk also discussed the possibility of a more affordable car from the company to suit Indian market.

PM Narendra Modi to address a joint session of the US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday (June 22) during his State visit to the United States.

The historic invite was extended to PM Modi by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Interestingly, this will be the 12th occasion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the legislature of a foreign nation – a historic feat not achieved by other world leaders. He holds the distinction of addressing the Parliament of 11 countries in the past 9 years, thus surpassing all his predecessors.

Talking about the importance of the visit, PM Modi said, “PM Modi added, “India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. The USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.”