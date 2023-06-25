Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who also happens to be the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has courted controversy for asking police to crack down on ‘gau-rakshaks’ in the State. The development came days ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Adha (also known as Bakri-eid).

He claimed that transportation of cattle is being obstructed despite having valid documents, and asked police to take action in such cases.

During a meeting with State police officials in Kalaburgi, Priyank Kharge directed, “Those who wear shawls, take the law into their own hands and say they are from these Dals (Bajrang Dal), kick them and put them behind bars.”

“If there’s anyone who’s a self-proclaimed leader and who spews venom in the name of communal issues, then action should be taken against them. I don’t want unnecessary communal riots,” he was quoted as saying.

“The law is very clear on the transportation of livestock. Be it within city limits or rural areas. If they have the right documents, don’t harass them,” Priyank Kharge was quoted as saying.

Although the contentious statement was made a few days earlier, the video of his speech went viral on Saturday (June 24). Social media users did not mince any words before lambasting the Congress Minister.

“Priyank Kharge- wants to throw people in jail if they do moral policing on Bakri Eid for rescuing COWs. Since when did they start cow slaughter on the day? Or is this to tease the Hindus the wrong way? One State has gone to Congress and see what is happening,” one user tweeted.

“There are many reasons like this why I have never voted for Congress, and I have no intention of voting for them,” wrote one Suneet Bhargav.

BJP leader Priti Gandhi said, “Every Hindu who voted for the Congress in Karnataka should hang their heads in shame!!”

In May this year, Priyank Kharge stirred the hornet’s nest by claiming that the Congress government will not hesitate to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Karnataka. He had also stoked controversy for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Nalayak.’