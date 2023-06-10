On 9th June 2023, Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sayed Sarwar Chishti tried to justify the 1992 Ajmer Sharif rape scandal during a media interaction. He said that girl is such a thing that it corrupts a man. He was reacting to the questions regarding the upcoming film ‘Ajmer 92‘ which is based on the 1992 Ajmer Sharif rape scandal.

Sarwar Chishti said, “Man may not be corrupted by money, may not be morally corrupt even. But ‘Ladki cheez hi aisi hai…’ (a girl is such a thing) that can corrupt anyone. Just like Menaka disrupted Vishwamitra’s ‘Tapasya’. All the ‘Babas’ in jail have been incarcerated in cases involving women. Even the most prominent men fall into this trap.”

Ajmer’s deputy mayor Neeraj Jain reacted to these bizarre remarks and said, “The comments made behind the camera expose Sarwar Chishti’s mindset. His comments betray the attitude towards women. This is what you think about mothers and sisters. He is trying to shield the accused by giving communal colour to the movie.”

It is notable that the trailer of the film Ajmer 92 has created a stir since its release. This hard-hitting picture, produced by Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with U&K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures, and Little Crew Pictures, will be released on July 14, 2023.

Based on true events, Ajmer 92 tells the story of the plight of as many as 250 girls who were trapped, sexually exploited, and blackmailed for years by caretakers of Ajmer Dargah, including many influential men in the area in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Some of the Chishti Khadims (caretakers) of the Ajmer Dargah were among the accused in this case. The accused Chishtis included Anwar Chishti, Farooq Chishti, and Nafees Chishti. A grooming gang led by them raped and silenced the Hindu women in Ajmer.

Talking about the horrific crime, advocate Ajay Pratap said, “A lot of families sacrificed the education of their girls, pulled them out of schools. A lot of them moved from Ajmer. When their daughters’ names surfaced in this case, they were forced to change their names. They made several requests to advocates, journalists, police, and others to not reveal their daughters’ names as in that case they would never get married. From 1992 to 1996, it had become difficult to get girls married. Ajmer’s girls had to leave the town to get married.”

Sarwar Chishti has a past record of controversial remarks

Sarwar Chishti, who tried to justify these acts in the guise of a reaction to the film ‘Ajmer 92’, is known for his bizarre and controversial remarks. In 2022, he called for an economic boycott of Hindus. He made this appeal in response to a rally held by Hindus in Ajmer in support of the former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma.

Sarwar Chishti was also caught on camera inciting a group of Muslims around him, saying that Muslims were the rulers of India for hundreds of years and that by changing the names of railway stations, the current government cannot erase the fact that Muslims ruled the country. He had warned the administration saying that such activities will only force the Muslims to aim to rule India again.