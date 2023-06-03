Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh Government to beautify and develop various temples in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh Government to beautify and develop various temples in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

"There is a plan to complete more than 47 permanent and temporary works in this area in preparation for Mahakumbh," an UP govt statement said

ANI
4

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 which will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Government has proposed to beautify and develop various temples.

“There is a plan to complete more than 47 permanent and temporary works in this area in preparation for Mahakumbh. Before Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj will also see the development of many tourist attractions. With Rs 1542.71 lakhs, the Bhardwaj Ashram’s entrance gate, corridor development, and beautification will be completed,” the official statement said. In view of tourism development, it is proposed to spend Rs 1356.81 lakhs for Dwadash Madhav Temple, Rs 523.53 lakhs for Nagavasuki Temple, Rs 283.08 lakhs for Dashashwamedh Temple, Rs 667.57 lakhs for Mankameshwar Temple, Rs 700 lakhs for Alopshankari Temple, Rs 1000 lakhs for Padila Mahadev Temple, Rs 500 lakhs for temples coming under Panchkosi Parikrama Path, Rs 150 lakh for Koteshwar Mahadev, Rs 100 lakh for development of Kalyani Devi,” it added.

Additionally, temples coming under the Karchhana area will also be developed with Rs 460.17 lakhs. Many works including corridor development in Akshayvat/Saraswatikoop/Patalpuri temple will be done with Rs 1850 lakhs.

As per officials, prior to Mahakumbh-2025, there will be more than 10 facade-related works which are likely to cost more than Rs 18 crores. The facade lighting works are proposed at various locations including the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple located at Sangam costing Rs 1.04 crores, the Vimana Mandapam Temple costing Rs 2 crores, the Nagwasuki Temple, the Shaktipeeth Alopi Devi Temple, and the Hanuman Temple located at Civil Lines, costing Rs. 1.5-1.5 crores each.

The hanging light work from the old Naini Bridge to the DPS School in the Arail area is estimated to cost Rs. 5 crores. Additionally, there is a proposed facade lighting work costing Rs. 1.5 crores at the Science Faculty Tower of Allahabad University, at the Public Library situated in the Chandra Shekhar Azad Garden, and at the Mohall Sports Complex and Shringi Rishi Ashram in Shringaverapur Dham, each costing one crore rupees, the statement said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Those found guilty will be punished stringently’, says PM Modi after visiting the train accident site in Balasore in Odisha

OpIndia Staff -

As Railways confirms that Kavach system is not installed on the route in Odisha where the accident took place, could it have prevented it?...

Raju Das -

‘It’s a great tragedy, sabotage cannot be ruled out’, says former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi on the Odisha train accident

OpIndia Staff -

‘I trust the Indian government’: Mother of baby Ariha Shah says govt’s efforts have given a hope that her daughter will return to India...

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC asks Lucknow University to find out if an alleged rape victim is ‘Mangalik’ by studying her ‘Kundli’, Supreme Court stays the order

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hope sex will eventually be acknowledged as a sport’: Sweden to hold the first sex championship, each ‘match’ to last for 45-60 mins

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu girl’s family alleges Muslim partner’s family forced daughter to convert to Islam: Delhi HC provides protection to an interfaith lesbian couple

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter officials censor ‘What is a Woman’ documentary over ‘transphobia’ & ‘misgendering’ charges, resign after Elon Musk overturns censorship and promotes it

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Abid posed as Bablu to trap and marry a Hindu woman, converted her to Islam, then forced her to perform Halala with his...

OpIndia Staff -

‘No difference between woman and meat’, Hindu refugees rendered homeless by Rajasthan Govt recount the atrocities which forced them to flee Pakistan

Jhankar Mohta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
636,420FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com