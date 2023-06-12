Monday, June 12, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Girl abducted, passed around and raped by Shah Alam, Irfan, Nadeem Qureshi, given Rs 500 before being set free

A girl was abducted and brutally raped by three men identified as Shah Alam, Irfan and Nadeem Qureshi and was given Rs 500 after the assault.

Uttar Pradesh: Girl abducted, raped by Shah Alam, Irfan, Nadeem Qureshi; treated like a 'call girl', given Rs 500 before set free
Representative Image
A horrific case of abduction and multiple rapes has come to fore from Mirganj region of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A girl was abducted and brutally raped by three men identified as Shah Alam, Irfan and Nadeem Qureshi and was given Rs 500 after the assault. The police has launched a man hunt to nab the accused after the victing girl filed a police complaint against the three.

According to the Live Hindustan report, the girl knew the accused persons who treated her like a call girl after they brutally raped her. One of the accused Shah Alam abducted the girl and locked her in a room in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur region. He raped her and then handed her over to the second accused identified as Irfan. Irfan also raped her and then sent her to Nadeem Qureshi in Noida.

The third accused also raped her and then gave her Rs 500. The three accused are said to be friends and the victim knew one of the accused named Shah Alam. The girl reached Uttar Pradesh and informed the police about the incident.

As per the Police, the girl was offered a friendly lift by Shah Alam in the Mirganj region. Later she was misbehaved with and abducted by Alam who raped her and handed her over to his friends for the same purpose. The accused also gave Rs 500 to the victim after the assault.

The Police are said to have registered the case and are looking for all the three accused who are absconding at present. Further investigations into the case are underway.

