On Monday, June 5, a female police constable posted in the Shivkuti police station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, accused IPL cricket player Mohsin Khan’s brother, Imran Khan, of alleged love jihad. In her complaint, the female police officer said that Imran Khan married her by pretending to adopt Buddhism. Soon after, he started pressuring her to convert to Islam. Not only this, she accused Imran Khan of coercing her to have sex with his father Multan and brother Mohsin Khan.

Mohsin Khan is an Indian fast bowler who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League.

Female constable in Prayagraj, UP has accused her fellow constable Imran Khan of #lovejihad



He converted to Buddhism to convince & marry her under Special Marriage Act. But now he & his family are forcing her to convert to Islam!https://t.co/YJY2f4YDkepic.twitter.com/qtuUk5woXv — NK (@nirmal_indian) June 4, 2023

The victim, who is a resident of Varanasi, has now in a video message, pleaded with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

She is heard telling that when she had first approached the police with a complaint against her husband Imran Khan and his family, the police were reluctant in registering the complaint. After a lot of deliberation, the Prayagraj police on February 23, 2023, registered a case was registered against the accused Imran Khan, however, the officers did not invoke the stringent sections of the SC/ST Act against the accused. She also alleged that since the accused’s brother is a famous and influential person, his and his father’s names have been removed from the FIR.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said that she met Imran Khan in 2016 in Moradabad where she went for police training. Imran Khan, who was also in the police, trapped her in his love affair. He adopted Buddhism and married the victim under the Special Marriage Act in 2018. Following their marriage, Imran started pressuring her to convert to Islam. He also forcefully changed her name to Zaira Banu.

“Imran had converted to Buddhism just to trap me and the entire family of the accused is involved in this conspiracy. Even after converting to Buddhism, he continued to go to mosques to offer namaz. He also took me to mosques in Ajmer and Barabanki. In 2019, I went to Imran’s house for an event where his brother Mohsin Khan raped me at night,” the victim said, adding that she has a three-year-old child, whom Imran forcefully tried to circumcise, which she vehemently opposed.

The woman added that Imran had lied to her about his first marriage. She said that to trap her, Imran sent her an affidavit saying that he had divorced his first wife but he continued to live with her. “I have given all the evidence related to this case to the investigator. Even after this, no one in the police station is ready to listen to me. I am left with no option but to end my life,” the victim lamented, adding that she had even tried committing suicide on the railway track, but her friend saved her.

Speaking about the case, ACP Shivkuti Rajesh Yadav, said that it was a case of dispute between the couple. He said that since Imran Khan was previously married there are many technical flaws in this case. Only when the investigation is completed, can the police decide on the next course of action, he said.

DCP Deepak Bhukar, meanwhile, has also taken cognizance of the matter. He asked the victim to present her case before the police and assured her that her testimony would be taken into account while conducting the probe.

Love Jihad or Grooming Jihad cases have been reported almost on a daily basis across the country. OpIndia has covered hundreds of cases in the last few years where Hindu girls were lured into a relationship by Muslim men posing as Hindu men. Many of them were brutally murdered after they refused to convert or did not respond to their advances. OpIndia’s complete coverage of Grooming Jihad cases can be seen here.