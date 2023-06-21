On the 21st of June, the Yoga event at UN Headquarters in New York on the International Day of Yoga created a Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session. The event was led by PM Modi in which 135 nationalities took part.

The Guinness World Records official adjudicator, Michael Empric, said, “Today there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today in New York, at the UN, they have 135. It is a new Guinness world records title.”

People from all walks of life, prominent New Yorkers, Hollywood celebrities, members of the Indian diaspora, and envoys of over 100 nations, attended the event under PM Modi’s leadership.

PM Modi: Yoga means to unite

At the event, PM Modi said, “I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today and what an amazing cause to bring us together. Yoga means to unite. The coming together in itself is another form of Yoga.”

PM added, “Like all Indian traditions, yoga is dynamic. It is free from royalty, copyright, and patents.”

He stated that you can do it at home, at work, or in transit and it is flexible, you can learn from a teacher or be self-taught.

PM Modi further said, “Yoga is a way of life. A holistic approach to health and well-being. A way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions. A way to live in harmony with self, with others, and with nature.”

Attending the event, New York Mayor Eric Adams said, “Use Yoga to fight against wars, gender violence, food insecurity, and the destruction of our planet.”

Major attendees of the event include the President of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi, the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, and the popular American actor Richard Gere among others.

Earlier in the day, India created another Guinness Record on the International Yoga Day event. The Yoga program held in Gujarat’s Surat hosted the largest gathering for a yoga session at one place with 1.53 lakh participants.

Previously, Kota City of Rajasthan made a Guinness record in 2018 when 1,00,984 people participated in a Yoga Day session in one place.

The International Day of Yoga was first celebrated on the 21st of June, 2015, following a call by Indian PM Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly. Overall, this was the 9th edition of International Yoga Day.