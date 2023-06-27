Tuesday, June 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsYouTube voluntarily hints at censorship after Twitter troll gets upset with Ranveer Allahbadia and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

YouTube voluntarily hints at censorship after Twitter troll gets upset with Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani for not being pro-Congress, interviewing BJP Ministers

The unsolicited intervention by 'Team Youtube' and its subsequent suggestion to a Twitter troll to report content, supposedly deemed as pro-BJP propaganda, has now raised fears of increasing censorship by the video streaming platform.

OpIndia Staff
YouTube is 'looking into' curbing free speech? Here is what YouTube said to a troll account flagging 'propaganda' by YouTuber merely interviewing ministers
Screengrab of the interview of S Jaishankar by Ranveer Allahbadia
14

On Tuesday (June 27), Google’s video-sharing platform ‘Youtube’ courted controversy after it hinted at the possibility of censoring popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani for merely interviewing Ministers of the ruling BJP government.

A day earlier, a Twitter troll account (@Cryptic_Mind), which goes by the name of ‘Nimo Tai’, claimed that the Indian government was collaborating with popular Youtubers to ‘promote its propaganda’.

“Beer Biceps Guy is (a) popular YouTube Channel in India. He has 5.6 M subscribers. He is now collaborating with Govt of India, interviewing Cabinet Ministers. But collaboration is not just limited to promoting Government’s schemes but cleverly promoting BJP’s propaganda as well,” the troll alleged.

Screengrab of the tweet by @Cryptic_Mind

The Twitter handle pointed out that ‘Beer Biceps’, run by Ranveer Allahabadia, had conducted back-to-back interviews with Cabinet Ministers, namely, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

It also alleged that one video (interview featuring noted strategic analyst Nitin Anant Gokhale) somehow portrayed the ‘Gandhi family’ from the perspective of the ‘right-wing ecosystem.’

The troll account also lamented how another popular Youtuber by the name of Raj Shamani conducted interviews with heavyweight BJP leaders such as Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Youtube takes ‘voluntary’ cognisance of the matter

Although ‘Nimo Tai’ (Cryptic_Mind) did not seek the intervention of ‘Youtube’ in this matter, the official handle of ‘Team Youtube’ voluntarily took cognisance of the matter.

“We are looking into this,” it announced in a tweet (archive). ‘Team Youtube’ further added, “We also rely on our viewers to help us keep Youtube a safe space.” It urged the troll account to flag the content (shared by the likes of Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani).

Screengrab of the tweet by Team Youtube

‘Team Youtube’ also shared the link to a page which highlights ways to report “inappropriate videos, channels, and other content on YouTube.” It also pointed out steps to report Youtube videos through computers, android, iPhone & iPad.

“When content is reported, it’s not automatically taken down. Reported content is reviewed along these guidelines: content that violates our Community Guidelines is removed from YouTube, content that may not be appropriate for younger audiences may be age-restricted,” it read.

The unsolicited intervention by ‘Team Youtube’ and its subsequent suggestion to a Twitter troll to report content, supposedly deemed as pro-BJP propaganda, has now raised fears of increasing censorship by the video streaming platform.

Censorship in India by Youtube

In April 2019, Opindia became the victim of one such nefarious attempt by Youtube to curb freedom of speech. Political analyst Nitin Rivaldo made a three-part video series for our channel, exposing how the left-liberal media has been supportive of Islamic terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first video was made age-restricted, which implied that one had to first confirm that he/she is an adult before watching the video. After a few days, the third video was deleted from the video streaming site, citing a violation of community guidelines.

OpIndia had appealed against the decision to delete the video. After reviewing the matter, YouTube decided to restore the video but with age restrictions (as in the case of the first video). Later, YouTube moderators shrewdly found another way to prevent people from watching our third video.

In March 2021, YouTube removed a video interview of Yati Narsinghanand with DO Politics Editor Ajeet Bharti, wherein the former spoke about the controversy over the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The video was removed for supposedly violating YouTube’s hate speech policies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYoutube beer biceps, Youtube Raj Shamani, Youtube india censorship, Nimo Tai Youtube, google india censorship
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,354FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com