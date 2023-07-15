July 26, 2008, marked a fateful and unforgettable day in the history of Ahmedabad, marred by tragic bloodshed that shattered the city’s tranquillity. The echoes of laughter and contentment that once filled the air, as residents prepared to enjoy a peaceful evening, were abruptly replaced by harrowing screams. Within just 70 minutes, 21 serial bomb blasts shook Ahmedabad to its core, leaving the city in shock and disbelief.

Only a day before, Ahmedabad residents were discussing the devastating 7 blasts that had struck Bengaluru, never imagining that their city would become the next target, despite being 1500 kilometres away. The toll was heart-wrenching, with 56 lives lost in the blasts. 15 years have passed since that dreadful day, yet the memories remain painfully vivid, etched into the hearts and minds of the city’s inhabitants. The wounds are deep, and the people of Ahmedabad continue to grapple with the lasting impact of this horrifying event.

On the seemingly ordinary Saturday of July 26, 2008, Ahmedabad began its day like any other, with no inkling of the horrors that lay ahead. However, as the evening descended, the tranquillity was shattered by the sudden onslaught of 21 serial bomb blasts. The first explosion reverberated at approximately 6.45 pm, followed by the sounds of several devastating blasts that sent shockwaves through the city.

Ahmedabad blast site scene. Image Source: Divya Bhaskar

A horrifying sequence of events unfolded as a total of 21 blasts ripped through various locations in Ahmedabad, including Khadia, Bapunagar, Ramol, Amraiwadi, Vatva, Danilimda, Isanpur, Odhav, Kalupur, Naroda, Thakkarnagar, Sarkhej, Nikol, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, and LG Hospital. The Islamist terrorists deliberately targeted areas with high footfall, strategically aiming for places bustling with people. The choice of these locations showcased a sinister intent to maximize casualties and instil a deep sense of fear and vulnerability in the hearts of the innocent citizens.

Blast at the hospital planned to kill the injured and the blood donors and hospital staff

The terrorists cunningly timed the bomb blasts at the Civil Trauma Centre and LG Hospital, ensuring that those seeking medical aid for their injuries from earlier bomb blasts would be caught in a deadly second explosion, leaving little chance of survival. As Ahmedabad reverberated with explosions, the air was filled with the cacophony of countless ringing phones, echoing the desperate attempts of people trying to reach their loved ones. Fathers, sons, brothers – families were torn apart, and numerous individuals struggled anxiously to establish contact with their dear ones amidst the chaos and fear that engulfed the city.

A blast took place at the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital. Image Source: Divya bhaskar

The devastating aftermath claimed the lives of 56 innocent people, leaving over 200 others injured. Among the deceased were a compassionate doctor couple, dedicated to healing and treating patients at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The loss of lives, including those of individuals committed to saving others, added a profound sense of sorrow to the already grief-stricken city.

Ahmedabad Police solved the case within 19 days

The Ahmedabad Police was confronted with an unprecedented situation, with phone lines incessantly ringing across every police station in the city. The gravity of the unfolding events was evident to law enforcement, as Ahmedabad faced a crisis unlike anything in its history.

Taking charge of the investigation was IPS officer Ashish Bhatia, who led a determined team, including Abhay Chudasama, the DCP of the crime branch at that time. Their relentless efforts focused on apprehending not only the terrorists responsible for the blasts but also those involved in plotting against the nation, threatening its integrity from within.

Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh visited the blast sites. Image Source: OpIndia

During this critical period, the Chief Minister of Gujarat was Narendra Modi, who later became the Prime Minister of India, and the current Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, served as the Home Minister of Gujarat. In a remarkable display of efficiency and determination, the Ahmedabad Police managed to crack the entire case in a mere 19 days, leading to the arrest of 30 suspects involved in the blasts.

Not only the Gujarat Police but also law enforcement agencies from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan joined forces in apprehending the terrorists responsible for the heinous attack. These suspects were then handed over to the Gujarat Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for this attack and Yasin Bhatkal was the main conspirator

The responsibility for the serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad was claimed by the Islamist terror outfits Indian Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, who referred to the incident as revenge for the riots after the Godhra carnage. A staggering total of 99 terrorists were identified as accused in connection with the case, out of which 82 were successfully nabbed by the authorities. The Gujarat Police registered approximately 15 complaints in Surat and around 20 complaints in Ahmedabad, highlighting the extensive impact of the attacks on multiple locations. As the legal proceedings unfolded, 78 accused were brought to trial in the court, while the police remain in relentless pursuit of the remaining eight individuals involved in the heinous act.

The Ahmedabad police solved the case in 19 days. Image Source: File Photos

Ayaz Sayyed, one of the terrorists involved in the Ahmedabad serial blasts, managed to secure a reprieve from punishment by cooperating as a government witness. However, some of the other accused found themselves incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad, where they attempted a daring escape by digging a tunnel. The jail administration, however, thwarted their plan, catching them in the act. The key mastermind behind the Ahmedabad serial blasts, Yasin Bhatkal, a known Islamist terrorist, is currently incarcerated in a jail in Delhi, while Abdul Subhan alias Tauqeer is being held in a prison in Cochin.

38 terrorists sentenced to death

The exhaustive legal proceedings surrounding the Ahmedabad serial blasts spanned nearly 14 years, culminating in a landmark verdict last year from the court of Special Judge AR Patel. In this historic judgment, 38 of the total terrorists were handed the death penalty, signifying the gravity of their actions. Additionally, 11 convicts received life imprisonment, ensuring they will remain behind bars until the end of their days. The charges brought against them included Sections for murder, sedition, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The individuals sentenced to death for orchestrating the entire terrorist incident and causing the tragic loss of 56 innocent lives include Zahid Sheikh, Imran Ibrahim, Iqbal Qasam, Shamsuddin Sheikh, Gayasuddin Ansari, Mohammad Kagzi, Mohammad Usman, Kamruddin Nagori, Amil Parwaj, Karim Sibley, Safdar Nagori, Amil Parwaj, Karim Sibley, Qaimuddin Kapadia, Mohammad Saif Sheikh, Zeeshan Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Shakeel Rahman, Mohammad Akbar, Fazle Rehman, Ahmed Bawa Barelvi, Sarfuddin Saleem, Saduli Karim, Mohammad Tanvir, Amin Sheikh, and Mohammad Mobin.

Dad said he was coming home and…

Today, 15 years after the Ahmedabad blasts, OpIndia contacted the Panchal family of the victims of this incident who shared their grief. In a telephonic conversation, Swapnil, son of Paresh Karsandas (Gopi Bhai) Panchal who died in the Ahmedabad blast, said, “I was 12 years old at the time, I remember just before the blast, Mom called dad and asked him where he was. Then Dad said I am with friends, I will be home in just a few minutes. The explosions took place shortly after the phone call was over. Dad saw the news on TV and we also came to know at home that something like this had happened. My grandfather immediately called Dad and asked him to come home. But my father, who has a serviceable nature, called each of his acquaintances and gave the news of the serial blasts.”

Deceased bomb blast victim Paresh Panchal. Image Source: Swapnil Panchal

Swapnil said, “My father was very emotional and helpful in nature. As soon as he got the news that blood was needed for the treatment of the injured people, he immediately reached the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital. Papa had also given blood, but while coming out, seeing some injured people in an ambulance, Papa ran there too to help them. At the same time, there was a bomb blast and Dad’s whole body was pierced with sharp-edged objects. Some of the pellets caused serious injuries to his intestines, liver and he…”

While saying this, Swapnil became silent for a while and after recovering a bit, continued, “Later, we tried our best to contact him but we could not reach his phone. Our family searched for Papa all night and the next day, he was found dead in the civil hospital.”

According to Swapnil, his father was very emotional in nature and people used to call him ‘Gopi Bhai’. He believed in keeping a group of people and taking them along. Anyone who needed help would rush immediately. Because of his nature, he was very much loved by people around and in society.

Paresh Panchal’s parents. Image Source: Swapnil Panchal

Swapnil further said, “Many things with Dad are still remembered today. Playing with him, going out for a walk, everything still comes before our eyes. The bomb blast took away the support of our family. I am 26 years old today. But I still follow the things my father taught me. My father’s departure shocked not only my family but all my acquaintances. My grandfather is 85 years old today, my mother and grandfather raised us after my father passed away. People have been calling my grandfather ‘Gopi Kaka’ since that time because of Papa’s good deeds. The Ahmedabad blast incident has changed our lives.”

Even after 15 long years, the memory of that sorrowful day remains etched in Ahmedabad’s collective consciousness.

The government, the police, and the judiciary all played their roles responsibly, taking appropriate actions and decisions to ensure the guilty were brought to justice. Yet, despite their efforts, the void left by those who perished can never truly be filled. The losses endured by the affected families are beyond any compensation.

As we reflect on this heartbreaking chapter, our fervent prayer is that no such incident ever befalls India in the future. May the nation strive for a safer, more peaceful tomorrow, where every citizen can live without fear and sorrow, and where the memory of this tragedy serves as a constant reminder of the importance of unity, compassion, and vigilance in preserving the well-being of our communities.