A Maulvi (Muslim cleric) has been caught on camera doing obscene acts, forcing himself on a school girl and allegedly making sexual advances. Apparently, on 29 July, a video reportedly from Bihar’s Siwan district has gone viral on the internet. In the viral video, a Maulvi can be seen indulging in obscene acts and forcing himself on a school girl, presumably a minor. According to the information received, the obscene act caught in the video reportedly took place somewhere in Siwan’s Andar Thana area.

According to reports in local news media, the Maulvi caught on camera doing obscene acts with a girl student has been identified as Salauddin Ansari, a resident of Andar Bazar.

In the video, Maulvi is seen talking and touching the schoolgirl inappropriately while alarmingly the girl appears to be complicit and does not oppose Maulvi’s obscenity.

The viral video has galvanised the locals. They have also demanded that swift and strict action should be taken against the Maulvi preying on the school girl. They asserted that a new Maulvi is exploiting girls through black magic and sorcery.

According to the information received by locals, a new Maulvi had recently arrived at the tomb of a Pir Baba in the Andar Thana area. The Maulvi does the work of exorcism claiming to remove evil spirits. As per locals, women and girl students pay a visit to the Maulvi to seek protection from evil forces. They come in the belief that the Maulvi through black magic and sorcery, runs a broom over their head to bless them.

However, in the guise of blessing them, the Maulvi has been exploiting young girls for some time now. The locals added that the said girl student seen in the viral video came in contact with the Maulvi. It is said that for the last several days, he was doing these same heinous activities with the girl student. But this time, someone secretly recorded his obscene act on camera and made it viral on social media.

Acknowledging the viral video, Andar station in-charge Kumar Vaibhav stated that information about some viral videos has been received. The case is being investigated. “The viral video is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report”, he was quoted saying in ETv Bharat.