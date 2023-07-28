On Wednesday (July 26), a Chinese woman travelled to Pakistan to meet her lover, whom she befriended on social media.

As per reports, the woman was identified as 21-year-old Gao Feng. She arrived in Islamabad from China by road via Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Later, the woman travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her 18-year-old lover Javed.

Javed is a resident of the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Feng befriended him on Snapchat and has now come to Pakistan on a three-month visa.

Reportedly, Javed took his Chinese lover to Samarbagh tehsil in the Lower District of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, keeping in mind the volatile security situation in his hometown.

The duo had known each other for the past 3 years. According to the district police officer (Lower Dir) Ziauddin, Gao Feng has been provided security cover but her movement is restricted due to Muharram and other security concerns.

He added that the Chinese woman is yet to perform 'Nikkah' with Javed, adding that her travel documents are in order.

Married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to be with her ‘lover’ Nasrullah

On 24th July, a case similar to Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan who came to India with her four kids to meet her lover, came to the fore but with a twist. In this case, the woman is from India and has gone to Pakistan to meet her lover.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Anju from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had left last Sunday on the pretext of visiting Jaipur. However, her husband Arvind learned the shocking reality that her wife had gone to Pakistan when their son got sick, and he called Anju to ask when she would be back.

Anju informed him that she was in Pakistan and would be back soon. As per reports, Anju is originally from Kailor, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, Anju claimed she was going to Jaipur to meet a friend. However, on Sunday, she called and informed her husband that she was in Lahore.

Arvind was unaware why she went to Lahore and how she got a visa. Arvind claimed the matter differed from Seema Haider’s as Anju had valid documents, and his wife told him she would be back in 2-3 days; hence he did not file a complaint with the police.

Arvind is in utter shock and has left it to his children whether they want to live with Anju. According to him, this is the first time Anju has gone somewhere without informing her family. Arvind feels Anju has cheated him. He wants to have a family meeting with Anju’s parents to decide the next course of action.

Arvind has requested from the authorities that if Anju has all the valid documents, she should be allowed to come back. He told BBC Hindi that they got married in 2007 and have a 15-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. “I never checked her phone as I trusted her,” said Arvind.