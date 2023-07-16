In a recent development, a complaint was filed in the MP-MLA court of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh against veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, 15th July 2023, for sharing fake and fabricated quotes attributing them to former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, MS Golwalkar. The complaint, filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, alleges that Singh’s actions have caused social hatred and tarnished the image of the RSS. The court has scheduled 18th July 2023 to record statements and evidence in the case.

The controversy surrounding Digvijaya Singh’s tweet began on 8th July 2023 when an FIR was lodged against him in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for his contentious remarks about Golwalkar. The tweet, which contained a picture of Golwalkar along with comments portraying him as anti-Muslim and anti-Dalit, sparked strong objections from RSS workers. Consequently, Singh was booked under sections 153A, 469, 500, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, with the crime FIR number 311/23.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi, who filed the FIR in Indore, stated that Singh’s tweet distorted Golwalkar’s statements, leading to allegations of misrepresentation and the creation of social disharmony. The RSS vehemently denied the accuracy of Singh’s claims and accused him of selectively cropping the image to advance his agenda. Similar allegations are now made by Shashank Shekhar Tripathi in Varanasi. Shashank Shekhar Tripathi is convenor of BJP’s Kashi region legal cell.

In Digvijaya Singh’s tweet, he used fabricated quotes to suggest that Golwalkar opposed equal rights for Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims. The controversial image claimed that these quotes were extracted from Golwalkar’s book, ‘We and Our Nationhood Identified.’ Singh’s tweet said, “Know what was Guru Golwalkar ji’s view on Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims and national rights over water, forest, and land.”

One particular quote alleged that Golwalkar advocated for concentrating wealth and resources in the hands of a few trusted individuals while impoverishing the majority. Another claim attributed to Golwalkar asserted his readiness to serve the British rather than support freedom that granted equal rights to Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi, who lodged the FIR, contended that the dissemination of false and inappropriate posts to tarnish the image of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was unacceptable. The FIR serves as a response to the alleged defamation caused by Digvijaya Singh’s social media activities.

The recent complaint filed in the MP-MLA court of Varanasi against Digvijaya Singh adds another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding his statements about MS Golwalkar.