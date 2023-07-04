A case of cheating and physical abuse of a young married woman by her gym trainer has come up in the Surat city of Gujarat. The incident came to the fore on June 27, when the victim Preeti (name changed) filed a complaint against her fitness trainer Kauser Ali Shabbir Ali Kubbawala with the Salabatpura police, accusing him of cheating, rape and unnatural sex. Based on the complaint, the Surat police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

According to reports, the accused Kauser Ali operated a gym in Surat’s Begampura area. He also worked as a cable operator in the area. Preeti, meanwhile, lived with her husband and two children in the Salabatpura locality in Surat. Preeti started going to Kauser’s gym where he began giving her personal fitness training.

Pretending to be unmarried, Kauser Ali gradually trapped Preeti in his love trap. He convinced her to divorce her husband and get into a live-in relationship with him.

Preeti (name changed), who was madly in love with Kauser, fell into his trap and moved in with him in January 2022. Promising to marry her after Ramadan, Kauser Ali, frequently raped and committed unnatural sex with her.

After Ramadan passed and Preeti started exerting pressure on Kauser Ali to marry her, the latter started avoiding her.

A few days later, the victim saw another woman living in the same house as she was. She immediately understood that Kauser Ali was previously married and had been lying to her for all this while. Infuriated by the web of lies he had woven to lure her, the victim confronted Kauser Ali.

When caught, Kauser Ali and his wife started physically and mentally abusing Preeti. Fed up with the torture, she returned to her parent’s home, but her problems persisted. Kauser Ali and his wife continued to threaten to kill her if she went to the police or spoke about her ordeal to her family members.

The victim remained silent about her trauma until lately, but last week, she finally made the decision to speak up and went to the Sabalatpura police station to file a complaint against Kauser Ali and his wife. In her complaint, she accused Kauser Ali of cheating and rape and accused his wife of assault. Based on the complaint, the Surat police arrested Kauser Ali. Currently, further investigation is going on in the matter.

Such incidents, where Muslim gym instructors specifically target Hindu women visiting the gym for fitness training, are becoming increasingly common. In April this year, a gym trainer in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly raping a woman by keeping her son at knifepoint. The Muslim man had introduced himself as a Hindu and had a friendship with the Hindu woman, but after she learnt that he is Muslim, she ended communications with him. As revenge, he went to her house and raped her.

In February 2023, a gym owner in Bhopal named Momeen became friends with a Hindu girl using the Hindu name Anshu. After getting close to her, he managed to click some obscene photographs of her. He then threatened the victim with these pictures when his real identity was revealed.

Last year in December, a man named Intezaar Khan lured the victim, while pretending to be Sonu, on the pretext of marriage. The man also gave the woman a job as a manager in his gym. Following this, he raped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused are running an ASR gym in the Shahberi area in Greater Noida.

Similarly, in September last year, a fresh case of Grooming Jihad came to the fore in the Chinhat locality of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh where one Faizal Ahmad posed as Athrav Singh and married a Hindu girl under a false identity. The accused, Faizal, was arrested on the complaint of the woman and sent to jail. The accused was a gym trainer.