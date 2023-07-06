Day second of the Maharashtra crisis stemming from Ajit Pawar’s mutiny against his uncle Sharad Pawar began on 6 July. In the latest development, Sharad Pawar claimed he is still in charge of the Nationalist Congress Party, which he formed more than twenty years ago after separating from Congress. In addition, he expelled senior party leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and SR Kohli for siding with his nephew at a working committee meeting earlier today in Delhi.

VIDEO | NCP supremo Sharad Pawar holds national executive meeting with party leaders in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/NO9TZtZSYl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2023

“I am the president of NCP, if someone says otherwise then it is completely false, there’s no truth in it. There’s no importance if someone says something. We will rebuild the party, doesn’t matter if I am 82 or 92,” he stated responding to Ajit Pawar’s age taunt.

He added that his wishes are with Ajit Pawar to become whatever he wants to be. The party veteran declared, “NCP will approach the Election Commission on the issue of the party’s name and symbol. Rebels will have to pay the cost.”

He further continued, “Now, whatever we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India. Today’s meeting helped boost our morale.”

#NCP Chief #SharadPawar Briefs Media on #MaharashtraPolitics



I am the NCP president, party should remain strong; all rebels expelled from the party, he says. I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92, he added on #AjitPawar's age, retirement remarks#NationAt5 @poonam_burde pic.twitter.com/sZZb48u4Tv — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 6, 2023

Sharad Pawar wrote to the Election Commission regarding Ajit Pawar’s petition laying claim for the NCP symbol. According to NCP leader P C Chacko, the party in New Delhi passed eight motions in the meeting. He alleged that Sharad Pawar is supported by the organisation.

Congress leader and disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also arrived at NCP President Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence to meet him.

However, the faction headed by Ajit Pawar released a statement in which it contended that Sharad Pawar’s national executive meeting was illegitimate and lacked the capacity to have any meetings or make any decisions. It mentioned in a petition submitted to the Election Commission on 5 July that Sharad Pawar was removed as the party supremo and Ajit Pawar was elected in his place during a national executive meeting on 30 June.

In a startling political move, Ajit Pawar and eight other prominent leaders including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 2 which resulted in a major split in the NCP. The former was appointed deputy chief minister while the others were sworn in as ministers in a ceremony conducted at the Raj Bhavan.