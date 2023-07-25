Tuesday, July 25, 2023
‘Indian Mujahideen, East India Company, PFI also have INDIA’: PM Modi slams opposition bloc in BJP parliamentary meeting

“As the Britishers came and named themselves East India Company, in the same way, the Opposition is presenting itself in the name of India. India was also in the name of Indian Mujahideen and PFI,” PM Modi said during the key party meeting.

PM Modi India
PM Modi tears into opposition (Image Credits: Hindustan)
On the 25th of July, BJP held its parliamentary party meeting to discuss the government’s strategy for the remaining period of the ongoing monsoon session. PM Modi, party President JP Nadda, all Union Ministers and MPs from both Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the key party meeting.

On the fourth day of the monsoon session, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition alliance for continuously disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings. Taking a jibe at the opposition bloc for naming their alliance as I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi argued that merely using the word ‘India’ would not work. 

Going ahead, he highlighted that the colonising power East India Company was founded by a foreigner, the same was the case with the Indian National Congress. He stressed that just like EIC, the opposition is presenting itself in the name of India. He added that even banned terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India have also added the country’s name. 

Accusing the opposition of misusing the country’s name to hide their real intentions, PM Modi said Chehre par chehre laga lete hai log (people hide their real faces behind masks and masquerade as well-wishers and whatnot).  

Speaking to the media, Former Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted PM Modi saying, “Like the East India Company, the Indian National Congress was also founded by a foreigner. Even the Indian Mujahideen and People’s Front of India (PFI) have the word India in them.” 

PM Modi further tore into the opposition alliance and claimed that by their conduct it seems that they have decided to remain in the opposition for a long time to come while asking his party leaders to ‘focus’ on work. 

PM Modi stated that today, India’s image before the world has improved significantly and his government is committed to keep working in this direction. He added that under his leadership, the government will work to make India a ‘developed nation’ by the end of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ — 2047.

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said, “From the Opposition’s conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward.” 

In a razor-sharp attack, PM Modi lambasted the opposition for continuous disruption and described the opposition as “defeated, tired, hopeless, with a single-point agenda – opposing Modi”. 

PM Modi lamented that he had never seen such a “directionless opposition” and added that the opposition is “scattered and desperate”. 

Meanwhile, several leaders of I.N.D.I.A. are strongly mulling to move the no-confidence motion against the government.

