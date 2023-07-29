The 17-year-old Hindu girl who was apprehended while purchasing a ticket to Lahore, Pakistan, on 28 July at the Jaipur International Airport has revealed that she contorted a story just to become famous like Seema and Anju. She had earlier told the police that she was originally from Pakistan and was brought here by her aunt three years ago.

The girl had said that she had come to India three years ago from Islamabad and was living with her aunt but now wants to return to Pakistan because now she and her aunt don’t get along well. She had also claimed that her aunt was pressuring her to marry her cousin Sikar.

The girl was handed over to police by Jaipur airport authorities on Friday after they did not find any passport, visa or any other travel document with her. It is also notable that there is no flight to Pakistan from Lahore. Initially, the airport authorities thought the girl was joking when the minor girl turned up to buy a ticket to Lahore without any documents. She then announced that her boyfriend Aslam Lahori lived in Pakistan, and he taught her how to deal with authorities in the airport. This alarmed the officials and they immediately contacted the police.

But now it has been revealed that she had contorted the entire story, and no such thing ever took place. She had since relocated to Sri Madhopur, a town close to Sikar.

She claimed that her name was Ghazal Mohammed and claimed that she came to the airport to leave for Pakistan. Efforts were made to locate her aunt but by evening it was evident that no woman by that description or a girl called Gazal Mohammed lived in the mentioned hamlet.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gyan Chandra Yadav and ACP (Malviya Nagar) Chiranji Lal Meena, joined the probe after the Jaipur Police swiftly contacted the state intelligence. Officials also started probing the two boys who assisted her in travelling to the state capital. They were acquainted with her through social media channels.

Afterwards, it was discovered that her entire story was fraudulent. Neither her family nor her boyfriend are citizens of Pakistan. She only lied to gain popularity. She confessed that her name is not Ghazal Mohammed, and she lives in Ratanpura village of Sikar district in Rajasthan. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of Seema Haider from Pakistan and Anju from India who have crossed over to each other’s countries to meet their lovers.

She watched their videos and thought of doing something similar to become famous. She boarded a bus from Sikar and travelled to Jaipur International Airport. The girl is from Ratanpura hamlet in the Sikar district, according to Jaipur City Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava. She had earlier mentioned that her house was in Sri Madhopur, which turned out to be another lie.

She had boarded a bus from Sikar to Jaipur and then reached the airport.

Her family members had been summoned by the authorities to the police station. The policemen were also surprised by her tale. She expressed that she was deeply influenced by Seema Haider and Anju when she realised that everyone in the country was aware of the two. She did everything to be recognised like them. She is presently being questioned by the police to ascertain if she is being truthful or not.

The minor girl was detained at Jaipur International Airport after she came to buy a ticket to Lahore without a passport or visa. The 17-year-old girl had said that she was going to Pakistan to meet her friend named Aslam Lahori, who she claimed to have met through Instagram. She had claimed that she is originally from Pakistan but was living in India for the last 3 years, but later it was found that she is a native of Ratanpura village of Sikar district of Rajasthan.

Who are Anju and Seema Haider

Anju, a native of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had told her family that she was visiting Jaipur a few days prior. However, she reached Pakistan through Wagah Bagah leaving behind her husband and two children. Afterwards, she converted to Islam and married a 29-year-old man named Nasrullah Khan, from a remote village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

They formalised their union through a nikah ceremony held at the district courts in Upper Dir. The pair met on social media. The 35-year-old has taken up the name Fatima now. However, she has repeatedly denied all reports of her second marriage. Notably, her visa is valid for only 90 days.

The woman insisted that she had just travelled to Pakistan for sightseeing and had no intention of marrying anyone. Later, the couple’s pre-wedding photoshoot went viral, and the news of their Nikah (Islamic marriage) ceremony surfaced.

On the other hand, Seema Haider (30) from Karachi moved to India with her four children to be with her lover 25-year-old lover Sachin Meena who lives in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. They were introduced to each other in 2019 while playing PUBG.

They then met in Nepal in March and the two reportedly got married as per Hindu rituals after she converted to Hinduism. Afterwards, the duo entered India through Nepal on 13 May with her kids. She was arrested for sneaking into India on 4 July and Sachin as well as his father, Netrapal Singh were detained for providing her shelter. However, all of them were released later.

The two are staying in a leased home in the Rabupura neighbourhood of Noida along with her kids. Passport and other documents found with her have been sent to Pakistan Embassy and she could be deported back to her home country.

Her husband Ghulam Haider, who is currently in Saudi Arabia also released a video requesting the Indian government to send his wife and children back to Pakistan. However, she accused him of harassment and abuse.