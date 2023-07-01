Amidst the ongoing debate over the legislation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has reportedly issued a fatwa to Islamic groups to maintain silence on the issue.

As per a report by News18, the Shahi Imam issued the fatwa on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. He was abroad when he reportedly asked Muslim outfits to keep mum on the debate surrounding the Uniform Civil Code.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) wrote a letter to the Law Commission seeking six months’ time to give its suggestions. It is pertinent to note that AIMPLB and its members have often discarded the idea of UCC and said that nobody, not even the State, can alter Sharia law.

On June 14, the Law Commission sought the views of all stakeholders and religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

PM Modi bats for UCC

On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the subject of UCC during his address to party workers in Bhopal.

While stating that political parties are trying to mislead Muslims, he strongly batted for equal rights and Uniform Civil Code enshrined in the Constitution. He also dropped a hint that UCC might be on the cards in the upcoming Parliament session.

PM Modi said, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two laws? The Constitution also talks of equal rights. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that the State’s UCC draft was in the making.