AIMPLB says UCC not needed, nobody can alter Muslim laws, Maulana Tauqeer Raza warns the govt over demolition of illegal mazars

The president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, has also voiced his discontent against the idea of UCC and the destruction of unauthorised or illegal mazars (Islamic shrines). He declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party should first destroy temples before discussing Muslim shrines.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas (L), Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan (R).
Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas (left), Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan (right). (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has raised serious objections to the idea of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. The Law Commission has recently invited suggestions from the public regarding the long-promised law. However, according to AIMPLB, this is a waste of resources.

Notably, the UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. It has been an essential part of the election manifesto of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government over the past many years.

The organization also termed the UCC unnecessary and described it as impractical and dangerous. Its spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas stated that the country’s diversity is its identity and it should not be tampered with.

The board also dragged the tribal groups into their argument and claimed the latter’s unique privileges will also get terminated as a result of the law. Ilyas contended that the AIMPLB’s guidelines originated from the Quran, and even Muslims are not permitted to alter them. “Then could the government pass any law to interfere with it,” he asked.

He asserted that other faiths in the nation have similar worries and cautioned the administration against the same. More importantly, he threatened to incite riots across the country if the law ever comes into effect.

The president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, has also voiced his discontent against the idea of UCC and the destruction of unauthorized or illegal Mazars (Islamic shrines). He declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party should first destroy temples before discussing Muslim shrines.

He added that the government shouldn’t put their patience to the test and threatened reaction against the action. He alleged that a plot is underway to repeat the demolition drive presently underway in Uttarakhand, across the whole country. He announced that if the bulldozers continue to destroy illegal shrines, Muslims will reach the state to demonstrate against the government.

The Muslim leader from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh even labelled love jihad as ‘saffron trap.’ He stated, “We have put a ban in place that would result in the boycott of both the man and his family if he marries a Hindu female.” He maintained that we have kept our youth in check by pacifying them.

He pointed out, “We are also not wearing bangles,” and asserted that all places of worship constructed prior to 1921 are legitimate while referring to The Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

