On Friday (July 28) night, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge courted controversy for making the derogatory, Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ during a Twitter spat with columnist and author Chakravarti Sulibele.

Sullibele took to Twitter to point out the arrest of a BJP worker named Shakunthala HS for merely questioning Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over the infamous ‘Udupi washroom case’.

“Prank Kharge and team is highly active in Karnataka. You speak against CM you will end up in jail. Now they have arrested @ShakunthalaHS a BJP worker for posting against ‘Prank’ remark of congress leaders. If this is not #HitlerSarkara then what it is?” he questioned.

Prank Kharge and team is highly active in Karnataka. You speak against CM you will end up in jail.

Now they have arrested @ShakunthalaHS a BJP worker for posting against ‘Prank’ remark of congress leaders.

If this is not #HitlerSarkara then what it is?https://t.co/ir9sxlddRW — Chakravarty Sulibele (@astitvam) July 28, 2023

An enraged Priyank Kharge, who happens to be the son of Congress President Priyank Khargem went on to make ‘gaumutra’ jibe to settle scores with author Chakravarti Sulibele. In a tweet, he said, “Enough pranks have been played on the youth of Karnataka by you. Forget the prank, let us be frank.”

“Answer the following for your misguided fans: How many more Paresh Meshtas will you claim with your lies? Why so silent on his CBI report? How come you never are in the forefront wearing the Kesari shawl & protesting, allowing only young innocent people to lead?” Kharge continued.

“Why are you limiting yourself as YouTuber & motivator? when will you stand for an election, win & save the youth Karnataka? Instead of using poor backward & dalit youngsters, when will you inspire BJP leaders children to join you to protect religion? How many cows (Gowmatas) have you adopted in BJP Govt’s “Punya Koti Dattu Yojane”?” the Congress leader said.

Enough pranks have been played on the youth of Karnataka by you. Forget the prank, let us be frank.



Answer the following for your misguided fans:



How many more Paresh Meshtas will you claim with your lies?



Why so silent on his CBI report?



How come you never are in the… https://t.co/4pWxCT55rk — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 28, 2023

“How many Gaushalas have you helped build through BJP/RSS funds? Do you drink Gau mutra daily & eat cow dung once in a while as suggested by colleagues?” Priyank Kharge made a casual Hinduphobic jibe.

“BTW, you are 100% right, Prank or Frank Kharge or any other Kharge & every Kannadiga will stand up to protect the integrity & future of our State & Constitution. You spread lies, misinformation & create harm in society Govt will tackle it by the book,” he further warned.

The ‘gaumutra’ jibe was popularised by Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar in February 2019. He had recorded a video, dehumanising the Hindu community as ‘Hindustan ka Napak mushrikon‘ (impure idol worshippers of India) and ‘Gae ka Peshab Peene Walon’ (cow piss drinkers).

Since then, the term has been frequently used by the left-liberal ecosystem and Islamists to mock and berate the Hindus.

Son of Malikarjun Kharge tells cops to kick gaurakshaks

Earlier in June this year, Priyank Kharge asked police to crack down on ‘gau-rakshaks’ in the State. The development came days ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Adha (also known as Bakri-eid).

He claimed that transportation of cattle is being obstructed despite having valid documents, and asked police to take action in such cases. During a meeting with State police officials in Kalaburgi, Priyank Kharge directed, “Those who wear shawls, take the law into their own hands and say they are from these Dals (Bajrang Dal), kick them and put them behind bars.”

“If there’s anyone who’s a self-proclaimed leader and who spews venom in the name of communal issues, then action should be taken against them. I don’t want unnecessary communal riots,” he was quoted as saying.

“The law is very clear on the transportation of livestock. Be it within city limits or rural areas. If they have the right documents, don’t harass them,” Priyank Kharge was quoted as saying.

Although the contentious statement was made a few days earlier, the video of his speech went viral on June 24, 2023. Social media users did not mince any words before lambasting the Congress Minister.