Amidst the ongoing riots in France, an old video of Islamic cleric Mohammad Tawhidi, warning against the import of migrants to the country, has gone viral on social media.

In an interview dated September 9, 2022, the ‘Imam of peace’ talked about how Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) cannot operate in Muslim countries but freely operate in nations such as the UK, the US, Canada and Australia.

While speaking on combating extremism, Islamism and political Islam, Tawhidi said that terrorism is being executed in two manners. First, it is done within the Muslim world and second, outside the Muslim world.

Even the Imam of Peace had warned about MusIim migrants in Europe-"These Islamists extremists you imported only want to live on welfare… their ideology is fiIth & when you allow that in or you glorify it you make your bed, you sleep in it" #FranceOnFire #franceriots pic.twitter.com/A4EFGi73Le — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 3, 2023

Further, he explained that within the Muslim world, it is necessary to expose the corrupt clerics “by all means necessary”. Tawhidi said once, “You put doubt in me, I will change. I am a human at the end of the day. If you place doubt in me about someone, my heart will place question marks and then eventually switch.”

He added, “If there is enough evidence, we must expose them. The problem is fear and the lack of interest in wanting to expose the corruption within the Islamic seminary, within the books.”While explaining the problem with the Western narrative, Tawhidi said that it is “completely twisted when it comes to extremism”.

Giving an example of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he said they could freely wave their flag in Toronto. He lamented how no one says that their ideology is about “blood and butchering people”.

Tawhidi gave an example from a general household. He said people consume goods daily, and some garbage is produced. The household then puts that garbage away, which is later collected by the municipal corporation. That garbage is not kept at home as it would create illness and bacteria.

“Society also has garbage. You have murderers and criminals, and then you have filthy garbage ideology where someone says you are a woman and you should stay at home, or someone says you are a woman and you need to cover your whole body (as) it is a private part. Someone says this guy is a Jew or Christian; they need to be dealt with. This ideology is filthy (and) cannot be respected,” he added.

While pointing out the crisis being faced by the Western countries, he said, “There is no crisis (in the Islamic world). The Muslim countries are doing good. Only in some places is there a problem. I say you are in a crisis. You went to the Muslim countries, and you imported the garbage that the Muslim countries wanted to put in prison or isolate away from society. You went, and you imported them for cheap labour. But these Islamist extremists do not want to work.”

Imam Tawhidi lauds Polish model of keeping extremists at bay

Imam Tawhidi said, “They want free welfare. They want to marry French women (with) blonde hair and blue eyes. They do not have time to work. Look at Poland. They do not complain about Islamic extremism. Not a single terrorist attack in Poland. The moment they sense there is a problem, they crack down on it. Polish policy is beautiful.”

Contrary to Poland, he added, the extremists come to France and use resources. They go to Washington, DC, and sit in Congress. “They support the Iranian regime. They go against the sanctions in Congress with their Hijab. Why? Because the ideology is filth, to begin with,” the Imam of Peace said.

“When you import that, or you allow it in, or you amplify or glorify it, in a way, you make your bed and sleep on it. So that is also a problem of the West. The question is, did the extremists become stronger, or did the West become weaker? I say it is both,” he emphasised.

France has been witnessing riots since the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy named Nahel in a police shooting on June 27 (local time). Several cities in France are burning. The rioters have burnt down shops, public and private properties, vehicles, and residential buildings and looted several establishments.