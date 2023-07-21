Manipur situation: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following protests by opposition MPs

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday following protests by opposition MPs over their demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur by suspending other business of the day.

Soon after the House met for the day, opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur. They also raised slogans. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour and urged members to take their seats.

“Will a solution to problems be found through sloganeering. The solution can be found through talks and discussion. This way is not correct,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that discussion should take place on the situation in Manipur and added opposition was displaying seriousness to discuss the issue.

As the din continued, Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur followed by a full-day discussion.

They have given adjournment motion notices for discussion on Manipur. The monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday.

