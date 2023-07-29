In an intelligence-driven operation, the Punjab Police, in collaboration with the State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, successfully thwarted a foreign-based terror module associated with the alleged Khalistan Liberation Force. The module’s sinister plot aimed to disturb peace in Punjab through targeted killings.

As a result of their swift action, the law enforcement authorities apprehended five members of the terror module who were assigned to carry out the planned target killings. Additionally, the police seized two illegal weapons along with live ammunition during the operation, as confirmed by Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.

During a recent operation, the Punjab police successfully dismantled a narco crime syndicate, which was allegedly run by gangster Ravi Balachauria. As a result of the operation, two individuals were apprehended.

The police seized a significant amount of arms and ammunition along with over one kilogram of heroin from the arrested individuals. This successful bust marks a major blow to the illicit drug trade in the region.

