Tensions are running high in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara where two communities hurled stones at each other in the Luhariya area. The two communities clashed after one group blamed the authorities were not taking strict action on a complaint filed by an eighth-class girl student. Reportedly, three days ago, on Friday, 28 July, the girl alleged that a few students misbehaved with her and mixed urine in her water bottle.

The girl stated that when she began to drink from her water bottle, it smelled like urine. She reportedly also found a chit stating ‘I love you’ inserted in her school bag.

According to the information received, the case pertains to the Government secondary school located in Luharia village of Bhilwara district. According to the girl’s complaint, a boy who reportedly, is in 10th class and belongs to another community, did an indecent act and misbehaved with her. A few accused allegedly mixed urine in her water bottle.

As per the officials, the girl told them that during lunch recess, she went to her house. However, she left the school bag in the school. When she came back and drank from the water bottle, she smelled that the liquid inside the bottle smelled like urine. She also found a chit in her bag.

Following the incident, the girl student informed the school authorities who reportedly didn’t take any action against the accused student. Later, she told her parents about the incident and what transpired in the school. The locals were infuriated when they came to know about the indecency in school and the heinous incident.

Riot in Bihlwara, Rajasthan after a Samuday Vishesh boy mixed Toilet in water bottle of a school girl and left I Love You letter in her bag.



Incident happened on Friday, Police and school principal did nothing. Congress Govt was sleeping.



On Monday, this happened. pic.twitter.com/srUzmAgfG9 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 31, 2023

On Monday, the school opened after a holiday of two days, by then, locals had gotten knowledge about the alleged indecency and heinous act in the school. The villagers gathered outside the school and registered their complaints with the school principal.

They also went up to the Tehsildar Luharia police station in-charge to complain about the incident. But when they didn’t see any effective action, they locked the government school and took to the streets.

The villagers have been demanding that the accused student be expelled from the school and the school staff should be changed as they didn’t take action in this matter.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police force reached the spot. Senior police officials including Sub-Divisional Officer Hukmi Chand Rohlaniya, and Tehsildar Madan Parmar also rushed to control the crowd.

When a few people among the two clashing communities hurled stones at the police, the security forces resorted to lathi charges.

The videos of the violent clashes are doing rounds on the internet in which two communities can be seen throwing stones at each other and the law and order situation in the area is strained.