On Thursday, July 6, Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a youth named Mohammad Tariq, who was spreading the ideology of ISIS on multiple social media platforms. Mohammad Tariq was arrested by the UP ATS after multiple rounds of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

The Gujarat ATS informed the UP ATS that Mohammad Tariq was spreading ISIS ideology across multiple social media platforms. The UP ATS began tracking Tariq and collected all the details about his activities on various social media platforms based on the information provided by the Gujarat ATS.

Tariq was later summoned to the ATS office in Lucknow via a notice for interrogation. During interrogation, Tariq admitted that he was spreading ISIS ideology and enticing young people on social media to join him. Following that, on July 6, the ATS arrested Tariq and will present him in court to seek police custody remand.

Recently, two men from Bengaluru and Kashmir were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for supporting terrorism on social media. These individuals desired to join terrorist organisations and rule India according to Sharia law. They were prepared to give their lives in retaliation for the Jihad.

NIA busts Ghazwa-e-Hind module

Earlier on 2nd July, NIA conducted raids in Bihar, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, a radicalised module being run by Pakistan-based suspects.

The agency searched one place in Darbhanga, two in Patna in Bihar, one in Surat (Gujarat), and one in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). The raids were conducted at the premises of these suspects across three states. Incriminating material, including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), SIM cards and documents, were seized during the raids, said the NIA.

The case came to light after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, of Phulwarisharif area of Patna district, by the Bihar Police, which registered it on 14th July, last year. The NIA took over the case and re-registered it on 22nd July last year, and Marghoob was charge-sheeted on 6th January this year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.