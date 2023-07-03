Monday, July 3, 2023
Difficult to support a leader who constantly speaks negatively about their own nation: American singer Mary Millben shows the mirror to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi

During his US trip, Rahul Gandhi denigrated India, and the Indian government and made factually inaccurate claims about India’s history, its democracy, and its leaders.

OpIndia Staff
Mary Millben (left), Rahul Gandhi (right), images via The Telegraph and India Today
On Friday (June 30), American singer Mary Millben slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for bad-mouthing India during his international trips. The official singer of the White House made the remarks during an interview with journalist Rohan Dua of The New Indian.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi’s recent trip to the US, she said, “Well, I caught glimpses of his speeches and thoughts, and honestly, I don’t personally know Mr. Rahul, so I don’t want to make unkind comments.”

Mary Millben emphasised, “However, it’s difficult for any country to support a leader who constantly speaks negatively about their own nation. A true leader appreciates their heritage and values their country. That’s why Prime Minister Modi is adored in India and respected worldwide.”

During his 10-day trip to the United States, Rahul Gandhi spoke at the National Press Club, Stanford University and also, to ‘think tanks’, allegedly discussing relations between the two countries.

He also denigrated India, and the Indian government and made factually inaccurate claims about India’s history, its democracy, and its leaders. The Congress leader also met activist Sunita Vishwanath, known for her ties with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) and Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC).

Mary Millben on Barack Obama’s anti-India remarks

On being asked about the contentious remarks made by Barack Obama during PM Modi’s official State visit to the US, the American singer said, “I felt that it was quite arrogant of the former president to upstage the current President of the United States, who happened to be his vice president in his own party, during such an important week for both the President and the Prime Minister.”

“I found it to be quite arrogant, to be honest,” she said, adding that the world is witnessing an alarming rise in religious persecution.

On June 22 this year, the former US President courted controversy by virtue-signalling India about its ‘human rights’ record. Obama, who has a notorious record as a potential war criminal, suggested that the Indian Prime Minister must be told by the Biden administration about protecting the ‘Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India.’

He also hinted at another ‘partition’ if India, under the Modi government, did not mend its ways. The ex-US President said, “If President (Joe Biden) meets with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the protection of Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning.”

Barack Obama also claimed, “If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, then, part of the conversation would be that if you do not protect the rights of minorities, then there is a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart…That would be contrary to the interests of India.”

The former US President made the contentious remarks during an interview with CNN news host Christiane Amanpour, just hours before PM Modi made his historic address at the joint session of the US Congress.

