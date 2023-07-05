The bulldozing action at the residence of Sonu alias Sikandar Khan accused of raping and murdering a 19-year-old Hindu girl from Fatehpur continued on 4th July 2023.

The action of the bulldozer has caused a stir in the area. A heavy police force was deployed in the Jwalaganj area of Fatehpur. During this time a large number of forces including SDM, and Nayab Tehsildar were present.

Authorities in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, had started demolishing the residence of Sikandar Khan on Tuesday, June 27 when the demolition took place in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and a large force of police.

Sikandar Khan, also known as Sonu, was apprehended by the police on June 26 and subsequently incarcerated as the primary accused in the heinous crime of raping and murdering a 19-year-old girl. In response to the public outcry, the administration initiated measures to address the situation. The brutal rape of the girl occurred on June 22, and tragically, the victim succumbed to her injuries in the hospital two days later.

The main accused Sonu alias Sikandar was arrested by the police and sent to jail. The administration swung into action after the agitation. The rape incident took place on June 22. The victim died in the hospital two days after the incident took place: Police

The demolition drive at the residence of this accused continued on 4th July 2023. The authorities had initiated the action a week ago. The remaining parts of the building were demolished by the bulldozers on 4th July 2023.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Demolition drive continues at the residence of Sonu alias Sikandar, accused of love jihad and rape in Fatehpur. The accused allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old girl. (04.07)

As reported earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police on June 26 arrested a man identified as Sikandar Khan for raping and brutally assaulting a Hindu girl. Four police teams, led by the CO, were formed to arrest the accused. The accused crushed the face of the victim girl with a cement block and fled from the spot. The girl later breathed her last at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

The accused and the girl happened to meet at a wedding where the former introduced himself as a Hindu person named Sonu. He convinced the girl to meet him alone. The girl then managed to escape the wedding ceremony of her cousin and met Sonu. The accused then raped her and crushed her head with a cement block.

Sikandar fled from the spot after brutally assaulting the girl. However, the family members of the girl came looking for the girl and found her struggling for life. The girl was taken to the Kanpur Hallett Hospital where she breathed her last during the treatment.

As per the reports, the victim girl hailed from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and had come to Fatehpur for her cousin’s wedding. She was trapped by the accused who introduced himself as a Hindu person named Sonu.

The police also registered an FIR against the accused’s father and his brother. Accused Sonu alias Sikander, his father, and his brother were arrested and sent to jail. Now in this case of love jihad, bulldozer action has been taken at the house of the accused. The incident took place in the Faridpur village of Bindki. The matter was investigated by the Sadar Kotwali police station in Fatehpur.